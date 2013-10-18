MALE Oct 18 Hopes that a presidential election
in the Maldives would go ahead on the weekend faded on Friday
with a new voter registry not ready because of objections from
challengers to the country's first democratically elected
leader.
The Indian Ocean archipelago of tropical holiday islands has
been in turmoil since February last year when Mohamed Nasheed,
who in 2008 won the Maldives' first free elections, was ousted
in disputed circumstances that his supporters called a coup.
Nasheed looked set to win a run-off vote on Sept. 28, after
he came first in a Sept. 7 first round, but the Supreme Court
called off the vote, citing first-round fraud.
The election was re-scheduled for Saturday but Election
Commissioner Fuwad Thowfeek said it was in question as the
parties of two contestants who lost last time had yet to sign a
new voter registry.
"We have sent people to party officials houses but there is
no answer and they are not answering their phones either,"
Thowfeek told reporters.
"There is doubt if we can proceed ... We urge them to sign
the lists. The election is now in their hands."
In 2008, Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had
ruled for 30 years and was accused by opponents and
international human rights groups of running the country as a
dictator.
Abdulla Yameen, a half-brother of Gayoom, came second in a
first-round vote on Sept. 7 and was due to go up against Nasheed
in the Sept. 28 run-off which the Supreme Court called off even
though international observers said voting had been largely free
and fair.
Nasheed's party has signed the voter registry and he called
for the vote to go ahead on Saturday.
"We believe the voter registry is correct and we are ready
to vote with that list," Nasheed said in a Twitter message.
"NO FURTHER DELAYS"
But the party's of his two main challengers, Yameen and
resort tycoon Gasim Ibrahim, who was the finance minister Under
Gayoom, said they needed to verify at least some of the names on
the registry.
Giant neighbour India and various Western countries have
called on the administration of outgoing President Mohamed
Waheed, who came to power when Nasheed was ousted last year, to
hold the election as scheduled, freely and fairly.
"It's important that there are no further delays and that
the democratic process goes ahead, with free, fair and inclusive
elections to allow a new president to be inaugurated by November
11," John Ranking, British High Commissioner for the Maldives
John Ranking, told reporters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Nov. 11 is when the current presidential term expires and a
new one should be installed by then.
India's foreign secretary, Sujatha Singh, travelled to the
Maldives on Thursday to press for the election to be held as
scheduled. He called for the constitution to be upheld.
A rise in Islamist ideology, human rights abuses and a lack
of investor confidence after Waheed's government cancelled the
country's biggest foreign investment project with India's GMR
Infrastructure are among the critical issues the new
president will face.
Nasheed, who once held a cabinet meeting under water, with
members in scuba gear, to highlight the danger of a rising sea
level, won the Sept. 7 polls with 45.45 percent of the vote,
short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a run-off.
Tension has been high in recent weeks. Men in masks
fire-bombed a television station that backs Nasheed on Oct. 7.
(Additional reporting Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Writing by
Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)