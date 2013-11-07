* Maldives to hold first, second round on weekend
* Clash between parliament, courts threatens stability
* Court annulled Sept. poll; police halted Oct. poll
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, Nov 7 The Maldives is set to hold a
presidential election on Saturday after two recent polls were
abruptly aborted, blocking the country's first democratically
elected leader from returning to power.
The Indian Ocean island state, famous for luxury holiday
resorts and picturesque atolls, has been in political turmoil
since February 2012, when Mohamed Nasheed was ousted as
president in circumstances his supporters called a coup.
Nasheed became the Maldives' first democratically elected
president in 2008 when he defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had
ruled for 30 years and was accused by opponents and
international rights groups of being a dictator.
Nasheed's main challenger on Saturday will be Abdulla
Yameen, a half-brother of Gayoom. The other main contender is
resort tycoon Gasim Ibrahim, a finance minister under Gayoom.
The international community has issued stark warnings in
recent weeks that the Maldives' reputation as a haven for
wealthy tourists had been tarnished by the political crisis.
"Through weeks of political bickering and questionable
delaying tactics, the Maldives' democracy is now in peril," said
U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison.
The United States, Britain, the European Union and India,
have urged the Maldives to hold a credible and inclusive
election.
Nasheed won a Sept. 7 election declared largely credible by
international monitors, although he faced a run-off ballot
having failed to garner more than half the votes.
The Supreme Court annulled the election amid allegations of
vote rigging, and the police cancelled an Oct. 19 poll after
Nasheed's rivals failed to sign a voter registry.
Following a meeting with incumbent President Mohamed Waheed
on Wednesday, Nasheed's rivals dropped a threat to veto the
election and agreed to sign the registry, removing a major
obstacle to the vote.
Waheed says he will not remain in power after his term
expires on Nov. 11, raising the prospect of a leadership vacuum
if the latest bid to hold the vote falters.
The Election Commission said it would hold any run-off on
Sunday, if no one gets more than half the vote on Saturday, and
announce the winner the same evening.
Some 240,000 people are eligible to vote.
FIGHT FOR SUPREMACY
The tension has set state institutions against each other.
The Supreme Court is generally seen as sympathetic to the
those loyal to old leader Gayoom, while parliament is dominated
by Nasheed's supporters.
The Supreme Court opened hearings against legislators from
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) ahead of its planned
vote on whether to impeach the attorney general, prosecutor
general and defence minister.
Two MDP legislators were convicted and dragged from
parliament by security forces last week, while the MDP voted to
impeach Attorney General Azima Shukoor, a lawyer for former
leader Gayoom prior to her appointment.
Nasheed's rivals say top election commission officials
favour his party, and they still have major doubts about the
credibility of the election.
Nasheed, who once held a cabinet meeting under water with
members wearing scuba gear to highlight the danger of rising sea
levels, is equally suspicious of his election rivals.
"There is no way they will participate in peaceful political
activities," Nasheed told a rally this week.
Nasheed's removal in 2012 sparked protests by his supporters
and a subsequent police crackdown. A Commonwealth-backed
commission of inquiry later concluded that his removal did not
constitute a coup.
The crisis has hit tourism, a vital source of earnings, and
the Maldives has faced fuel shortages because it is unable to
pay suppliers on time amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
As well as restoring investor confidence, the new president
will also face rising Islamist ideology.
