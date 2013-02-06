COLOMBO Feb 6 The Maldives will hold
presidential elections on Sep. 7, officials said, spurning calls
for an earlier vote and risking further protests by supporters
of ex-president Mohamed Nasheed who says he was overthrown in a
coup last year.
Nasheed's followers have already taken to the streets
several times since his departure amid political turmoil that
has threatened the Indian Ocean nation's key tourism industry.
Nasheed, the islands' first democratically elected leader,
left office in contested circumstances in February last year -
he says he was forced out at gunpoint while his successor
President Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik says he left voluntarily.
On the eve of the anniversary of that power transition,
presidential spokesman Imad Masood said on Wednesday the
elections commissioner had chosen Sep. 7 as the date for the
next vote.
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party has already approved
his candidature in the next vote.
But he is facing a court case relating to the detention of a
judge during the last days of his rule and could be barred from
standing if found guilty.
He has accused the authorities of harassing his supporters
and had called for new elections in 2012 in the country that
sits on busy shipping lanes and has increasingly become a target
for Somali pirates.
The Maldives, for almost nine centuries a sultanate before
it became a British protectorate, held its first free elections
in 2008. Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who was then
Asia's longest-serving leader and accused of running the country
as a dictator/
President Waheed had earlier said the election could not be
held any sooner than July 2013 but did not mention a specific
date.
