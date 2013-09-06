By J.J. Robinson
| MALE, Sept 6
MALE, Sept 6 Voters in the Maldives go to the
polls on Saturday to elect a president after nearly 20 months of
intermittent protests and sporadic violence triggered when the
previous government was ousted.
Mohamed Nasheed, the Maldives' first democratically elected
president, was forced from office in February 2012 in what his
supporters said was a coup.
The instability that followed threatened the Indian Ocean
archipelago's image as a white-sand-and-coral holiday paradise.
Now Nasheed, who once held a cabinet meeting underwater to
highlight the threat of climate change to his low-lying country
of dozens of islands, says he is confident voters will put him
back in power.
"There is enough support for us within the military and
police now. The top brass don't have support among the rank and
file. So we are fairly confident," Nasheed told Reuters in Male
where almost every street is bedecked with election posters and
flags.
The man who replaced Nasheed as president last year, Mohamed
Waheed Hassan Manik, is also running. He told Reuters during a
visit to Sri Lanka the consolidation of democracy was a very
high priority.
"It is not always smooth. We have tried to stabilise that
process," he said.
But Nasheed's main rival is expected to be Abdulla Yameen, a
half-brother of long-serving leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who
ruled for 30 years and was accused by opponents and rights
groups of running the country as a dictator.
Nasheed's ouster sparked rowdy protests by his supporters
and a heavy-handed police crackdown, pushing the country into
crisis. A Commonwealth-backed commission of inquiry later
concluded that Nasheed's removal did not constitute a coup.
"What the people need is a smooth transition of power and a
strong government which can instil democracy," said Ismail
Hilath Rasheed, a human rights defender and blogger who has been
living in exile since he was stabbed by an Islamist last year.
A rise in Islamist ideology, human rights abuses and a lack
of investor confidence after Waheed's government cancelled the
country's biggest foreign investment project with India's GMR
Infrastructure are the critical issues the new
president will face, say analysts.
"Unfortunately, none of the candidates has spoken strongly
against human rights violations and people being cruelly
punished," Abbas Faiz, Maldives researcher at the rights group
Amnesty International, told Reuters.
Another prominent contender is Gasim Ibrahim, a resort
tycoon, media business owner and a finance minister under
Gayoom.
If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of votes polled,
the two top candidates will face off in a run-off vote on Sept.
28.
The Maldives, a sultanate for almost nine centuries before
becoming a British protectorate, held its first fully democratic
polls in 2008 with Nasheed defeating Gayoom, an autocrat who
was then Asia's longest-serving leader.
