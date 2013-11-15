* Run-off vote is fourth attempt to choose leader
* Role of Islam in Maldives central to campaigns
* Tourism in island paradise has been hit
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, Nov 16 The Maldives holds a run-off
presidential election on Saturday that the Indian Ocean
archipelago's 240,000 voters hope will end two years of
political turmoil.
Three previous attempts to elect a new leader of the have
been annulled or postponed in as many months, as election
favourite Mohamed Nasheed and the parliament have clashed with a
political old guard backed by the Supreme Court.
Nasheed, who became the Maldives' first democratically
elected president in 2008, left office last year in what he says
was a coup. He won 47 percent of first round votes a week ago,
short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a run-off.
He is up against Abdulla Yameen, a half-brother of Maumoon
Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the holiday island paradise for 30 years
and is considered a dictator by opponents and rights groups.
The term of the incumbent president, Mohamed Waheed, expired
on Nov. 11, but when the Supreme Court delayed the second round
of voting following demands by Nasheed's rivals, Waheed extended
it to fill a constitutional void.
Waheed left for Singapore on Friday, saying: "I do not think
there is much I can do from here, things that I cannot do over
the phone."
The political upheavals and sporadic violent protests in the
capital Male have hit tourism, a vital source of foreign
currency, notably resulting in the Maldives being unable to
import all the fuel it needs.
ISLAM CENTRAL TO CAMPAIGNS
Political analysts say the crisis may not pass even if
Saturday's vote goes smoothly, after a bitter election campaign
centring on the future role of religion in a largely Muslim
state where Islamist ideology is on the rise.
Addressing a final rally on Thursday, Nasheed said his
opponents were using Islam as a weapon, after they accused him
and his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) of being too secular
and close to Western countries.
"I assure you, there will not be any room for another
religion in this country as long as we draw breath," he said.
An MDP government would "build a completely new nationhood
based on Islam, human rights, social security and economic
opportunity", he added.
Yameen, who has the backing of resort tycoon Gasim Ibrahim,
who was eliminated in the first round of voting, attacked the
United States and others for criticising the Maldives' election
process.
"When you go to vote, think for yourselves," he said. "Do
you want Islam in the Maldives or do you want to allow space for
other religions in the Maldives? Vote on whether to allow
foreigners to interfere in the Maldives or not."
The European Union said it was ready to consider
"appropriate measures" if Saturday's poll did not bring the
process to a successful conclusion, but did not specify what
they might be.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mike Collett-White and
Kevin Liffey)