* Judges work past midnight to enforce first ruling
* Election Commission wants to override court's postponement
* Police set up barricades after order to enforce delay
By J.J Robinson
MALE, Sept 27 The Maldives Supreme Court on
Friday ordered security forces to take action against anyone who
violates the constitution, after the archipelago's election
chief said it will hold a presidential run-off on Sept. 28 as
scheduled despite a court ruling to postpone it.
In a special court session after midnight, six out of seven
Supreme Court judges ruled that the court's earlier order of
Sept. 23 to postpone the run-off should be upheld.
In its order, the court told security forces to "stop any
individual from disobeying" the postponement. The run-off vote
is being delayed after a complaint of voting irregularities from
the losing party.
"Since it is stated clearly (in the constitution), it is
illegal to disobey or challenge a Supreme Court order within the
jurisdiction of the Maldives," the order said.
Election Commissioner Fuwad Thowfeek, amid increasing
international pressure on the government to push ahead with a
run-off, had said on Thursday that the Supreme Court had no
right to override the constitution, which stipulates that a
run-off vote must be held within three weeks of the first round.
"We don't believe any organization or institution can
overshadow the constitution. So we are working toward the
constitution," he told Reuters, amid calls for his arrest by
some politicians for contempt of court.
"I don't care about punishment from the Supreme Court. They
should uphold the constitution," he said.
The first round of voting, on Sept. 7, was won by
ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, whose removal from power 20 months
ago ignited months of unrest.
"We welcome the Elections Commission decision. I ask all
parties to respect this decision," tweeted Nasheed, forced from
office in February 2012 when mutinying police and soldiers armed
opposition demonstrators and gave him an ultimatum to leave.
Nasheed secured 45.45 percent in the first round, short of
the 50 percent needed for outright victory, and his party
promptly announced mass protests against the postponement.
The run-off was expected to help end months of political
turmoil in the Indian Ocean archipelago that began after Nasheed
was ousted.
Soon after Thowfeek's announcement, police set up barricades
near the election commission's headquarters, where the
five-member Election Committee held its meeting to decide the
run-off should proceed on Saturday.
A Reuters reporter saw police taking away at least three
people in the crowd gathered outside the building in handcuffs.
Nasheed said there should not be any doubt over this
Saturday's election, addressing thousands of supporters gathered
near the country's tsunami monument in Male, the capital of the
chain of islands that is home to a series of luxury hotels
popular with tourists.
CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS
Abdulla Yameen, half-brother of longtime ruler Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, placed second in the presidential poll, just ahead of
Gasim Ibrahim, a tourism and media tycoon who was finance
minister under Gayoom.
Gasim's Jumhoory Party (JP) had asked the Supreme Court to
annul the first-round result, alleging voting irregularities, a
move that Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) dismissed
as unconstitutional.
Yameen's vice presidential candidate Mohamed Jameel Ahmed
said the Election Commission did not have the mandate to hold
the election against the will of the Supreme Court.
"Our view is very clear: the election cannot go ahead. We
will not allow it, no one in the country will allow it," he
said.
Nasheed's successor, President Mohamed Waheed, under
pressure to hold the run-off as scheduled, asked the
international community to refrain from making statements on the
election.
"Irresponsible statements by foreign governments and
international organizations would not be helpful in
consolidating democracy in the country," he said.
Acting Interior Minister Ahmed Shafeeu said in a statement
that "violating the Supreme Court order or assisting such an
action is a crime. The government will take necessary action
against such persons."
Finance Minister Abdulla Jihad said his ministry would not
provide any funds required by the Election Commission for the
run-off vote due to the Supreme Court order.
The Election Commission said it had already brought down
international poll monitors from the European Union and
Commonwealth.
Although the MDP controls parliament, the police have
already informed the election commission that they will abide by
the Supreme Court ruling.
Nasheed served for three years as the Maldives' first
democratically elected president. Protests by his supporters
after his ouster were met with a heavy police crackdown that
tarnished the Maldives' image as a tranquil holiday paradise.
Critical challenges facing the next president include a rise
in Islamist ideology, human-rights abuses and a lack of investor
confidence after the government canceled the Maldives' biggest
foreign investment project with India's GMR Infrastructure
.