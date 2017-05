NEW DELHI Nov 10 The Maldives has lifted a state of emergency declared by the president earlier this month, citing an improved security situation, the foreign affairs ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Indian Ocean island nation declared a state of emergency on Nov. 4 for 30 days after authorities discovered explosive devices near the president's official residence.

"Maldives lifts State of Emergency with immediate effect. All fundamental rights restored in the Maldives," the ministry said in a tweet. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)