US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
MALE Nov 5 The parliament of the Maldives impeached the vice president on Thursday over his alleged role in a blast on the president's speedboat, a day after the government declared a state of emergency.
Ahmed Adeeb, who was detained in connection with a Sept. 28 explosion on a boat transporting President Abdulla Yameen, was impeached after 61 members of the 85-member parliament voted in favour.
(Reporting by Daniel Bosley; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)