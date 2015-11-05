MALE Nov 5 The parliament of the Maldives impeached the vice president on Thursday over his alleged role in a blast on the president's speedboat, a day after the government declared a state of emergency.

Ahmed Adeeb, who was detained in connection with a Sept. 28 explosion on a boat transporting President Abdulla Yameen, was impeached after 61 members of the 85-member parliament voted in favour.

(Reporting by Daniel Bosley; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)