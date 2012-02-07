MALE Feb 7 Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed
resigned on Tuesday after three weeks of opposition-led protests
boiled over into a police mutiny.
Following are key facts about the country.
GEOGRAPHY: The Maldives is a group of 1,192 islands
scattered across 500 miles of the Indian Ocean off the southern
tip of India.
POPULATION: The capital island is home to almost 200,000 of
the Maldives' 330,000 people, all Sunni Muslims.
ETHNIC GROUPS: The archipelago's population stems from
migrations of Dravidian, Indo-Aryan, Sinhalese and Arab people.
RELIGION: Opponents of President Mohamed Nasheed have
adopted a hardline style of political Islam which has unnerved
practitioners of traditionally moderate Maldivian Islam and
Western governments alike.
LANGUAGE: Dhivehi (related to Sinhalese) is the official
language, but English and Arabic are also spoken.
CAPITAL: Male
ECONOMY: The country is under a $92.5 million IMF loan
programme, part of a plan to turn around perennial government
deficits in the tourism- and fishing-dependent economy.
TOURISM: Most tourists are taken straight to their island
hideaway by seaplane or speedboat, where they are free to drink
alcohol and get luxurious spa treatments, insulated from the
everyday Maldives, where alcohol is outlawed and skimpy
beachwear frowned upon.
