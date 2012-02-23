MALE The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago best-known as a luxury sun-and-sand holiday destination, is in the middle of a political crisis, after its first democratically elected president left office hastily in what he says was a coup.

Current president Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik, who ascended from the vice-presidency, says he took power constitutionally.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the exit of President Mohamed Nasheed on February 7:

January 16 - Nasheed orders military to arrest Chief Criminal Court Justice Abdulla Mohamed, accusing him of corruption and blocking multi-million graft cases against allies of former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Nasheed later disregards supreme court order to release him.

January 17 - Opposition protests start in the capital island, Male, calling the judge's arrest judge unconstitutional -- a fact Nasheed concedes. Nightly gatherings with hundreds of demonstrators continue until February 6.

January 30 - Opposition party leaders meet then-Vice President Waheed. At a news conference afterwards, they call on army and police to swear allegiance to him, and say they have decided he must take over the presidency.

February 6 - Opposition protesters late in the night begin fighting with Nasheed supporters. Security forces come and go from the scene three times without dispersing them.

FEB. 7

EARLY HOURS -- A police special operations unit previously known as the "Star Force" smashes up the headquarters of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party. The Star Force was created during Gayoom's presidency specifically to crack down on protests against his government.

The force then proceeds to Republic Square, the seaside site of both the police and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) headquarters, and demand the police commissioner's resignation.

Word that the MNDF is preparing to arrest the police prompts another 200 officers to leave headquarters and join the protest.

Around 3 a.m., Vice President Waheed goes on VTV, owned by opposition politician Qasim Ibrahim, to pledge his support for the rebelling police. More police arrive and enter a standoff with MNDF soldiers.

MORNING -- At around 6:30 a.m., Nasheed tries to persuade the police to stand down. They refuse. Clashes erupt between loyal troops and the mutinying police, who are joined by some rebelling soldiers. Teargas and rubber bullets are fired, and civilian protesters enter the fray.

Video later shows an agitated Nasheed urging MNDF troops to go outside and stop the violence.

Around 9:30, former assistant police commissioners Abdulla Riyaz and former military Colonel Mohamed Nazim, enter MNDF headquarters. Video taken about an hour later shows Nazim telling the protesting police and soldiers their demand that Nasheed resign has been delivered.

Mutinous security forces take over state broadcaster MNBC. Soon it begins airing the feed of VTV. It is swiftly re-named Television Maldives, its name during Gayoom's rule.

AFTERNOON -- At around noon, Nasheed is escorted by Riyaz and Nazim into the presidency, accompanied by at least 50 soldiers. He meets his cabinet. Then, Nasheed writes his resignation letter by hand under their supervision, and goes on television to announce it to the nation.

Opposition supporters erupt in cheers in Republic Square.

By 3:45 p.m., vice-president Waheed is sworn in as president. Nasheed is under military guard at the presidential bungalow. By evening, he is free and returns to his family home in Male.

FEB 8:

Addressing thousands of supporters, Nasheed says he was forced to resign and vows to restore his government. He leads them in a march to Republic Square, where riot police are waiting. Just before the police charge, Nasheed's bodyguards are ordered to hand in their firearms. He is among those hit when the police unleash teargas and charge protesters. At least 20 people, including parliamentarians, are injured.

The new president names Riyaz the police commissioner and Nazim defence minister.

In the Addu atoll, Nasheed supporters rampage and burn down at least 20 government buildings, mostly police stations. Police retaliate the next day with arrests and beatings of suspects.

Diplomats fly into the country to negotiate an end to the standoff, urging Nasheed to cool his supporters off and the government to stop using heavy-handed tactics.

(Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Robert Birsel)