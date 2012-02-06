* Democratic champion Nasheed accused of dictatorship
* Islam gets political, virulent in constitutional fight
* Graft cases at heart of growing political crisis
* Fears of growing hardline Islamist influence
By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Maldives, Feb 6 Few of the million
or so tourists who visit the Maldives each year would catch even
a whiff of the troubled politics or growing militant threat
roiling the islands of one of the world's most renowned
get-away-from-it-all destinations.
President Mohamed Nasheed, who initiated multi-party
democracy in the Indian Ocean archipelago with an historic
election victory in 2008, stands accused of adopting the
autocratic methods of his predecessor and bitter rival, which he
had pledged to abolish.
Last month, Nasheed ordered the military to arrest Criminal
Court Chief Justice Abdulla Mohamed, accusing him of being in
the pocket of former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.
Nasheed's opponents have adopted a hardline style of
political Islam to savage his religious credentials.
The entry of that brand of Islam into politics has unnerved
practitioners of traditionally moderate Maldivian Islam and
Western governments alike, and raised worries it could threaten
the nation's toddler democracy.
In the outer islands of the Muslim archipelago, there are
fears that hardline militant Islam is taking root.
Taking a page from the book of Gayoom, Nasheed ordered
Mohamed's arrest and defied a Supreme Court release order,
sparking more than three weeks of sometimes-violent protests by
opposition parties that scented a chance for their own Arab
Spring in the Indian Ocean.
The reason, Nasheed says, is because the judge, like the
other 200-odd criminal court judges, was illegally sworn in for
a life term and has blocked every attempt to bring
multi-million-dollar corruption, rights abuse and criminal cases
against Gayoom's allies and relatives.
"Gayoom is running the judiciary," Nasheed said. "When he
lost the presidency, he was clever enough to carve out a
territory and hide there, or get protected there. And none of
the cases are moving."
So to make good on his electoral promise to enact a new
constitution and establish an independent judiciary, Nasheed
says he has acted outside of it.
"You have to push everyone to the brink and tell them 'You
do this or we all fall'," Nasheed told Reuters in an interview
at the presidential bungalow in Male, the capital island.
"I think it would be so wrong of me not to tackle this
simply because I might fall or simply because people may raise
eyebrows."
"DOUBTING DEMOCRACY"
And it has done just that, drawing private diplomatic
rebukes from Western nations which backed his ascendancy to lead
the archipelago of 1,200 islands out of 30 years of Gayoom's
rule, which was widely criticised as dictatorial.
"It's just indefensible. It's almost like Nelson Mandela
coming out and locking up all the white people," a businessman
based in Male who works with a government-linked company told
Reuters, asking not to be identified.
An Asian diplomat serving in Male said Nasheed was
undermining the very institutions he was supposed to build.
"He is a champion of democracy by soul and heart, make no
mistake about that," the diplomat told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. "But the worst thing that has happened here is people
are doubting democracy and asking 'Did we do the right thing?'"
Even Nasheed appears uncomfortable, if unwavering.
"For god's sake, I don't want to arrest anyone. I have no
intention of keeping anyone under arrest, and the man is kept
very nicely - that's no justification at all - but it's not the
kind of dump we were kept in."
There have been nightly and sometimes-violent opposition
protests since the judge's detention, prompting the government
to get U.N. and Commonwealth assistance to break the impasse.
The protests have also prompted virulent attacks on
Nasheed's Islamic credentials.
The Dhivehi Quamee Party (DQP), run by the urbane former
attorney general Hassan Saeed, issued a pamphlet accusing
Nasheed of attempting to undermine Islam by bringing in
Christianity, establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and
of doing business with Jewish businessmen.
"It was a critique of the government's religious policy, and
it must be read in that context," Saeed told Reuters in his law
office near the Male port. "Our main problem is the business
relationships with Jews of Nasheed and members of his cabinet."
On Twitter, opposition-linked groups or individuals have
called for Nasheed's impeachment and, in at least one case,
beheading under sharia law.
"TROPICAL AFGHANISTAN"
But while the political fray goes on with all eyes on the
2013 presidential election, Maldivian intelligence officers and
Western officials say hardline Salafist and Wahabist groups are
gaining political ground in the more distant atolls and making a
beachhead in Male.
The capital island is home to almost 200,000 of the
Maldives' 330,000 people, all Sunni Muslims. It is also home to
the majority of the estimated 30,000 people on the islands who
are addicted to heroin, according to U.N. estimates.
"It's potentially a tropical Afghanistan. The same forces
that gave rise to the Taliban are there -- the drugs, the
corruption and the behaviour of the political class," a
Colombo-based Western ambassador who is responsible for the
Maldives told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The Salafists are taking over atoll after atoll. They work
on the ground and it is insidious. Nero is definitely fiddling
while Rome burns."
None of the 931,000 well-heeled tourists who came in 2011 to
visit desert islands swathed in aquamarine seas, ringed by
beaches of icing-sugar sands, would get a hint of that.
Most tourists are whisked straight to their island hideaway
by seaplane or speedboat, where they are free to drink alcohol
and get luxurious spa treatments, insulated from the everyday
Maldives, a fully Islamic state where alcohol is outlawed and
skimpy beachwear frowned upon.
Pressure from Islamist parties prompted the government to
briefly shut down all hotel spas in January, before realising
they may be killing the golden tourism goose of the Maldivian
economy, which is believed to account for two-thirds of gross
domestic product.
"Whatever winds that blow with trade from the Middle East
always stop in the Maldives first," Nasheed said, referring to
conservative influences brought back from Saudi Arabia and
Pakistan over the past three decades.
"They're really quite infiltrated into many, many islands
and they have literally taken over our way of life."
"NASTY PEOPLE"
The Maldivian government has under watch about 100 people
who have links to al-Qaeda or other militant groups, or who
trained in camps in Pakistan or Afghanistan, two Maldivian
intelligence officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"We do have a somewhat good understanding of who could be a
violent extremist, who has trained in terrorist camps with
terrorist groups," one of the officials told Reuters. "We do
understand this problem is huge and if we don't tackle it, it is
going to be a big problem in the future."
Though not on the top of Western intelligence agencies'
radars, four diplomats from the United States and Europe,
including Britain, confirmed Maldivian militants were being
tracked and intelligence was being shared with the government.
"There are some extremely nasty people on some of the outer
atolls, where you wouldn't want to go," an American diplomat
told Reuters.
The geographic isolation creates an intelligence-gathering
problem, the Maldivian official said: "Surveillance is very
difficult because on an island, if you send anyone in, they can
easily be spotted."
SHOE ON THE OTHER FOOT
The arrest of the chief justice has given Gayoom, still
active through his Progressive Party of the Maldives, a chance
to put the shoe on the other foot and kick Nasheed in the
political arena.
"If Nasheed's solution is to remove people from the system,
when does that stop? If you allow the military to intervene in a
political issue, that's dangerous," former Gayoom spokesman
Mohamed Hussain "Mundhu" Shareef said.
Shareef and Faris Gayoom, the former president's eldest son,
said Nasheed had resorted to extra-constitutional measures
because he was facing an election in 2013.
"We have seen abuses now we didn't even imagine," Faris
Gayoom told Reuters in a café in Male. "They (Nasheed) came into
power after character-assassinating my father, with allegations
of torture and corruption."
The government has implicated Gayoom's relatives and allies
in human rights abuse cases and graft cases involving hundreds
of millions of dollars pilfered from state institutions
including the Bank of Maldives and the oil trading
administration.
"We totally, 100 percent deny everything," Gayoom said. "For
me, this is personal and for my father as well."
Nasheed denied it was a vendetta against the man who jailed
him 27 times, but simply a refusal to let a handful of corrupt
men stop the Maldives from having an independent judiciary.
"They have their resorts, they have their property and the
government can get it through the courts," Nasheed said. "All of
it goes right back to them and that is why they can't let go of
Abdulla Mohamed (the chief justice). That would be the end of
them."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel)