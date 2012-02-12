* Cabinet largely drawn from old regime
* Tempers cool in capital island Male
By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 12 The Maldives' new president
on Sunday expanded his cabinet amid a political stalemate with
ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, who since leaving office last week
in what he calls a coup has vowed to stage street protests
unless new elections are held.
The new cabinet members are almost all veterans of the
government of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives for
30 years until Nasheed beat him at a historic election in 2008.
Nasheed, the Maldives' first democratically elected
president, says he was ousted in a coup carried out on Tuesday
by mutinying police and military officers, who forced him to
step down.
New President Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik says his
predecessor resigned voluntarily, and that his assuming of power
after previously serving as vice-president is constitutional.
Tempers appeared to have cooled on Male, the capital of the
1,200-island archipelago nation best known as one of the world's
top get-away-from-it-all beach holiday destinations.
Nasheed late on Saturday spoke to several thousand
supporters in Male, and the rally dispersed without violence or
a visible security force presence.
Diplomats from the United States, Britain, India, United
Nations and Commonwealth are in the Maldives pressing for an
independent inquiry after Nasheed quit on Tuesday and the next
day, rallied supporters for protests that ended in violence.
So far, Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has
refused to recognise the new government. On Friday, Nasheed
threatened mass street protests unless his successor stepped
aside and handed power to the parliament speaker until new
elections are held in two months.
Waheed has called for a national unity government, and on
Saturday said he was open to an independent probe into the
circumstances around Nasheed's exit. He has ruled out
presidential elections before they are due in October 2013.
Notable among Waheed's appointments on Sunday was Aishath
Azima Shakooru, who returns as attorney general after serving in
that position under the Gayoom administration. She has never
lost a case.
Shakooru was the defence attorney in a spate of cases
brought by Nasheed's government against former Gayoom allies
involving multi-million dollar corruption scandals.
She also defended Chief Criminal Court Justice Adbulla
Mohamed, whose arrest by the military at Nasheed's order on Jan.
16 set off three weeks of opposition-led protests that
culminated in the security forces' mutiny.
Nasheed said the chief justice, like 200 other criminal
court judges, had been illegally sworn in for a life term and
was illegally blocking the graft cases.
The judge after his release from military detention issued
an arrest warrant against Nasheed, who remains free. The details
of the arrest warrant remain shrouded in mystery.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)