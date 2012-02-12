* Commonwealth ministers plan urgent visit
By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 12 The Commonwealth is sending a
team to the Maldives to investigate why the first
democratically elected president of the Indian Ocean nation has
suddenly been replaced, the 54-nation group said on Sunday.
Ex-president Mohamed Nasheed says he was ousted in a coup
carried out on Tuesday in a mutiny by police and military
officers on the archipelago, best known as a
get-away-from-it-all beach holiday destination.
Late on Sunday, Nasheed supporters gathered outside the
Peoples' Majlis, or parliament threw wads of the islands'
rufiyya currency at police - an apparent reference to
unsubstantiated rumours the security forces were paid to rebel.
Riot police with shields and batons cordoned off the area
and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with around 150
demonstrators, arresting a few but striking none.
New President Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik says his move up
from vice president followed constitutional procedures after
Nasheed resigned voluntarily.
Diplomats from the United States, Britain, India, United
Nations and Commonwealth are in the Maldives pressing for an
independent inquiry after Nasheed quit on Tuesday and rallied
supporters the following day for protests that ended in
violence.
Aside from Sunday's non-violent protest, tempers appeared to
have cooled in Male, the capital of the 1,200-island nation.
The Commonwealth on Sunday held urgent talks among its
nine-nation Ministerial Action Group, which resolved to send "a
ministerial mission which will visit Maldives urgently to
ascertain the facts surrounding the transfer of power, and to
promote adherence to Commonwealth values and principles,"
according to a statement issued in London.
Three or four foreign ministers should visit this month, and
possibly as early as next weekend, Surujrattan Rambachan, the
foreign affairs minister of Trinidad and Tobago, told Reuters.
"We have to collect all the facts relevant to the situation
by speaking to as many people as possible and ensuring that the
position of the people of the Maldives is well-understood," he
said by telephone. The group will meet again in London next
week, he said.
The group did not discuss any possible sanctions against the
Maldives, although it has the authority to sanction to suspend
and even expel Commonwealth members.
OLD GUARD CABINET
New President Waheed named ministers on Sunday who are
almost all veterans of the government of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom,
who ruled the Maldives for 30 years until Nasheed beat him in a
2008 election.
Waheed left a handful of positions open, possibly to entice
other parties to join his proposed national unity government.
So far, Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has
refused to recognise the new government. On Friday, Nasheed
threatened mass street protests unless his successor stepped
aside and handed power to the parliament speaker until new
elections are held in two months.
Waheed has called for a national unity government, and on
Saturday said he was open to an independent probe into the
circumstances around Nasheed's exit. He has ruled out
presidential elections before they are due in October 2013.
Notable among Waheed's appointments on Sunday was Aishath
Azima Shakooru, who returns as attorney general, a position she
held in the Gayoom administration. She has never lost a case.
Shakooru defended former Gayoom allies in cases brought by
Nasheed's government and involving multi-million dollar
corruption allegations.
She also defended Chief Criminal Court Justice Adbulla
Mohamed, whose arrest by the military at Nasheed's order on Jan.
16 set off three weeks of opposition-led protests that
culminated in the security forces' mutiny.
Nasheed said the chief justice, like 200 other criminal
court judges, had been illegally sworn in for a life term and
was illegally blocking the graft charges from being heard.
The judge, released from military detention, issued an
arrest warrant against Nasheed, who remains free. The details of
the arrest warrant remain unclear.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in London; Editing by Ron
Popeski/Ruth Pitchford)
