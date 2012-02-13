* UN: Only Maldives can probe crisis

* Govt welcomes Commonwealth probe

By C. Bryson Hull

MALE, Feb 13 The United Nations told the people of the Maldives on Monday it was up to them to resolve violent divisions that saw their first freely elected president upended last week.

Supporters of Mohamed Nasheed, who says he resigned last week only under duress, have refused to acknowledge Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik as president or join a national unity administration, which a visiting U.N. official called for.

But Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, cautioned against external pressure on the new rulers of the 1,200 islands. He said an end to violence and an internal settlement of political differences were essential.

"Only the people of the Maldives can find the way forward," Fernandez-Taranco told reporters before leaving after four days in the Indian Ocean islands. "There are no external solutions to internal problems of the kind we have witnessed here."

Asked whether the Maldives could appoint a body independent enough to probe credibly how a police and armed forces mutiny was followed by Nasheed's early departure, the U.N. official said: "I'm certain there are people in Maldives of high credibility and integrity to undertake such an investigation."

The Commonwealth, which groups Britain and its former colonies, said on Sunday its Ministerial Action Group, which seeks to protect democracy in the 54 member nations, was sending a team to the archipelago, possibly as early as this week, to investigate how power changed hands. It is expected to have three foreign ministers visit for two days.

The Commonwealth can suspend members it judges to be in breach of undertakings to democracy - a sanction previously applied to Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Nigeria and Fiji.

However, Commonwealth officials have stressed that they are anxious first to gather information and listen to the various parties in the Maldives before considering any further action.

Waheed's new government said on Monday that it welcomed the Commonwealth mission. It also said that Nasheed should not fear arrest, despite a warrant being issued for him last week - on the charges that have yet to be public.

"All former presidents enjoy immunities, privileges and personal security under the constitution and ... the government will continue to uphold these standards," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Waheed says Nasheed, whose election in 2008 was hailed as the newest arrival of democracy in Asia, resigned of his own free will. He had faced protests over plans to expand the luxury tourism that is the mainstay of the economy but which is at odds with Islamist ideas popular with some of the 300,000 Maldivians.

On Friday, Nasheed threatened mass street protests unless his successor handed power to the speaker of parliament to prepare for a new presidential election. Waheed has ruled out a presidential election before it is due in October 2013. (Editing by Alastair Macdonald)