* Country on political knife edge
* Commonwealth team urges elections this year to end
questions
* Nasheed's party says police, soldiers were paid off by
businessmen
By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 23 It was an ordinary blue felt
pen, and not a bullet, that killed Mohamed Nasheed's term as the
first democratically elected president of the Maldives.
After rising to acclaim as a champion of democracy and
action against climate change, Nasheed is now back on the
streets where he led a nearly two-decade campaign to bring full
democracy to an archipelago ruled more like a sultanate.
His country, best-known as the Indian Ocean's top five-star
beach destination, is now on a political knife edge amid fears
his mass protests, so far peaceful, could spark a crackdown and
take the Maldives back to its authoritarian past.
The circumstances around his exit three years after a
historic 2008 election victory over President Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, which at once removed Asia's longest-serving ruler and
ushered in its newest democracy, remain hotly contested.
A Reuters investigation, drawing on more than a dozen
interviews including with witnesses who have not spoken out
before, reveals a coup of opportunity that capitalised on
opposition discontent, political missteps and police and troops
loyal to the old order.
Nasheed says a cabal of former regime strongmen conspired
with opposition leaders to force him to make a choice: resign in
two hours, or face the introduction of live ammunition into a
duel between loyal and rebelling security forces, then only
being fought with batons and rubber bullets.
"The generals were in league with the mutinous police,"
Nasheed said at a recent news conference, acknowledging that he
had erred in not clearing out officers loyal to Gayoom.
"We never did a purge of the military. We have a history of
murdering our former leaders and I wanted to change that."
His erstwhile vice president, now President Mohamed Waheed
Hussain Manik, says Nasheed stepped down voluntarily after
defying the democratic institutions he helped bring to life.
Waheed maintains his ascendancy was constitutional.
A Commonwealth team of ministers on Wednesday suspended the
Maldives from its democracy watchdog group and urged new
elections this year to end any questions over whether the
transfer of power was lawful.
THE ACTIVIST PRESIDENT
Nasheed's swift exit began with a Jan. 16 order to the
military to arrest the top criminal court judge, whom he accused
of blocking multi-million-dollar graft cases against allies of
Gayoom.
Three weeks of nightly protests by a few hundred opposition
demonstrators, orchestrated by Gayoom's new Progressive Party of
the Maldives and its allies, ensued and climaxed on Feb. 7.
Already, Nasheed's liberal Islamic policies and overtures to
Israel had given opponents a hammer to bash him with vitriolic
Islamist rhetoric, which increasingly has an ear among some of
the Maldives' Sunni Muslim population of 330,000.
Nasheed later defied a Supreme Court order to free the judge
and defended his action as essential to breaking Gayoom's
stranglehold on the judiciary. That fuelled the opposition
protests and sparked rebukes from friendly nations, and even
from inside his Maldivian Democratic Party.
"Arresting the judge was unconstitutional. Our president is
very activist-minded. He tries to solve everything on the
street," a senior politician close to Nasheed told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "This became a problem for institutions
- the police, the military, the opposition."
On the very square in Male where Nasheed won his fight for
democracy, next to the crystal aquamarine waters that draw
nearly a million tourists a year to the Maldives, those
institutions would help take the presidency away from him.
STRONGMEN FROM THE PAST
By dawn on Feb. 7, it was clear that Mohamed Nasheed was no
longer commander-in-chief.
Visibly frustrated, he entered Republic Square from the
adjacent Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) headquarters
and pleaded with mutinying police and troops to stand down.
They refused, and things fell apart.
Loyal troops launched teargas rounds and began clashing with
the mutineers who had joined the nightly protest, mostly police
but also some soldiers.
At 9:30 a.m., two men of command rank from the Gayoom era
arrived at the MNDF headquarters: retired Colonel Mohamed Nazim
and former assistant police commissioner Abdullah Riyaz.
"When Nazim was carried in by the lower ranks and some
officers, it was as if he had won a soccer match," a sergeant in
the MNDF who has served for 18 years told Reuters on condition
of anonymity. "That's when I knew it was all pre-planned."
Neither Nazim nor Riyaz had a role in government but they
would be back in command the next day - Nazim as defence
minister and Riyaz as police commissioner - after shepherding a
sitting president out of office.
Nazim and Riyaz said in a statement they were asked by the
former defence minister to help mediate the standoff. Nasheed
denies that and says the men came with an ultimatum: resign by
1:30 p.m. or face a bloodbath on the streets.
He took the first choice.
THE LAST RIDE
Nasheed, famed for walking most places around the 2-km
square island capital, took a rare and final ride in his
presidential Mercedes the 200 metres to his office. At least 50
soldiers, as well as Riyaz and Nazim, swarmed the crawling car.
The pair strode with Nasheed into the president's elevator
and swooped upstairs. Nasheed held his last cabinet meeting.
"A minister asked the president if this was a coup. He said
'This cannot be termed as anything but a coup'," former Cabinet
Secretary Hisaan Hussein told Reuters.
As soon as it adjourned, Nasheed went to get ready to
address the nation on television. One thing had yet to be done.
"What happened next is he wrote a letter by hand, standing
in the corner. I gave him the pen that was in my hand," Hussain
said. Nasheed returned the pen and the resignation letter,
written in blue.
Nasheed then resigned on television, and a horde of
demonstrators and mutineers celebrated in the square in what
they would later term the Maldives' version of an "Arab Spring".
The twist: Nasheed was democratically elected, not a long-ruling
autocrat.
Within hours, Vice President Waheed was president and
Nasheed was under military guard.
"This was not a coup. Yes, I was there, but so was every
other Maldivian. It is a joke what (Nasheed) is saying,"
opposition politician and longtime Gayoom protege Qasim Ibrahim
told Reuters. He is one of the Maldives' wealthiest businessmen.
His television station, VTV, provided the feed that aired
immediately after mutineers seized the state-run MNBC.
"It looks like a coup and smells like a coup, but it's a big
leap from being forced to resign at gunpoint to a metaphorical
gunpoint," a Western ambassador told Reuters, referring to
Nasheed's initial claim that guns were pointed at him.
Nasheed's party alleges that the police and soldiers
involved were paid off by businessmen allied with the
opposition. Four diplomats Reuters spoke to said there was
likely a degree of truth, but no proof of it had emerged.
"I don't think it was so well-planned," the ambassador said.
HEAVILY INFLUENCED
Even as the Commonwealth urges an investigation and new
President Waheed has proposed a presidential commission to
investigate his own ascendancy, military leaders have taken no
chances.
They have emptied the four armouries around Male and put the
weapons inside the MNDF headquarters after some tense squabbles
between factions inside the forces, three sources told Reuters.
This week, the criminal court threw out several graft cases
against opposition figures, a sign of the old impunity provided
by a pliable and poorly educated judiciary.
Nasheed's supporters remain on the streets in peaceful
protest, demanding an election be held before it is due in
October 2013, which the new president has said he will do if the
conditions are right.
"I think it is important that democracy be upheld there, and
there is concern that the president (Waheed) might find himelf
heavily influenced by the previous Gayoom regime," a diplomat
from a Commonwealth country told Reuters.
"There must be no return to the pre-2008 days. The
importance of the early elections it to ensure there is a clear
democratic mandate."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel)