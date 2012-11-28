* Maldives cancels $511 mln airport project
* Orders Indian firm GMR to leave within 7 days
* India warns Maldives to honour legal contract
* Ex-president says move will hurt foreign investment
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, Nov 28 Maldives has cancelled its biggest
foreign investment project, a $511 million deal with Indian firm
GMR Group to develop its international airport, raising
questions over the future of foreign investment in the islands
renowned for luxury resorts.
The cancellation of the deal signed in 2010 follows
President Mohamed Waheed's failure to renegotiate terms, sources
close to president's office have told Reuters.
GMR, a subsidiary of Bangalore-based GMR Infrastructure Ltd
, has been given seven days to leave the Indian Ocean
island chain.
"It is cancelled by the cabinet on the instructions of the
president. It was not a valid agreement," Imad Masood, the
president's spokesman told Reuters late on Tuesday.
The cancellation raises concerns over investor protection in
the Maldives, which is seeking foreign financing of tourism
projects, and follows a year of political turmoil, with the
ousting of a president and months of unrest.
In a statement GMR said the cabinet's decision was
"unilateral and completely irrational," as legal arbitration
over the deal was currently in the Singapore High Court.
"We are therefore taking all measures to ensure the safety
of our employees and safeguard our assets. We are confident that
the stand of the company will be vindicated in every way."
The Maldives action exacerbated already strained relations
with neighbouring India, which warned it would "take all
necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its
interests and its nationals in the Maldives".
"The government of India would...expect that Maldives would
fulfill all legal processes and requirements in accordance with
the relevant contracts and agreement it has concluded with GMR
in this regard," it said.
India said the move sends a "very negative signal to foreign
investors and the international community".
GMR won the contract in 2010 to upgrade and operate the
Maldives airport and build a new terminal after a global tender
overseen by the World Bank.
The deal with the GMR was signed under former president
Mohamed Nasheed's administration, following a competitive
bidding process conducted by the World Bank's International
Finance Corporation (IFC).
The project was implemented through a joint venture company
comprising GMR Infrastructure Limited and Malaysia Airports
Holding Berhad.
However, Nasheed's rivals filed legal action saying the
contract was invalid as it contained a $25 airport development
charge per outgoing passenger which was not authorised by the
parliament.
Nasheed said in a statement that cancelling the GMR contract
would deter potential investors for decades and accused the
president of leading the Maldives down a path to economic ruin.
Maldives Attorney General Azima Shukoor said that although
the agreement had stated that GMR should be given a 30-day
notice of termination, the government believed that it need not
be followed since the contract was void.
"The government has given a seven day notice to GMR to leave
the airport," said Shukoor, adding the government reached the
decision after considering "technical, financial and economic"
issues surrounding the agreement.
She gave no more reasons why the contract was invalid
Shukoor said the government had already informed both GMR
and the Maldives Airports Company Limited of its decision.
It is not clear whether the Singapore arbitration case will
continue after the Maldives nullified the contract.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal in COLOMBO, Writing by
Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Michael Perry)