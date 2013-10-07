MALE Oct 7 Unidentified men in masks attacked a
private television channel in the Maldives that backs ousted
leader Mohamed Nasheed and set it on fire on Monday, police
said, amid protests by Nasheed's party over a suspended
presidential election.
The Maldives, a tropical Indian Ocean resort archipelago,
cancelled a presidential run-off election that was due to take
place on Sept. 28 after the Supreme Court ordered officials to
postpone it. Nasheed had won a first round on Sept. 7 but did
not get enough votes for an outright victory.
Yamin Rasheed, chief executive of Raajje TV, said men in
masks armed with knives entered the building early in the
morning, attacked a guard, broke a door and poured petrol on the
station floor.
"Then they set it on fire and escaped," Rasheed told
Reuters. "We have one camera left, but we don't even know if it
works yet. This is a very sad day for media in the Maldives."
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party is holding daily
protests against the Supreme Court order to postpone the
presidential run-off even though the Election Commission wanted
to go ahead with poll as scheduled.
Nasheed, the first democratically elected leader of the
Maldives, was forced from office last year in contested
circumstances. His supporters say he was ousted in a coup.
Police spokesman Hassan Haneef said police were
investigating the attack on the television station.
The Maldives held its first free elections in 2008. Nasheed
defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had ruled for 30 years and
was accused by opponents and international human rights groups
of running the country as a dictator.
Abdulla Yameen, half-brother of longtime ruler Gayoom, came
second in the Sept 7 vote and was due to go up against Nasheed
in the run-off.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar
Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)