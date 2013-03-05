(Adds incidents following arrest, U.S. statement)
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, March 5 Police in the tropical Indian
Ocean resort archipelago of the Maldives arrested former
president Mohamed Nasheed on Tuesday, 10 days after he left the
Indian High Commission where he had taken refuge to avoid
detention.
A court had ordered police to arrest Nasheed after he missed
a Feb. 10 court appearance in a case relating to accusations
that he illegally detained a judge during the last days of his
rule.
"We have received a court order to arrest him and produce to
the court," Maldives police spokesman Hassan Haneef told
Reuters. "...We have him in police custody. He will be produced
in court tomorrow."
Nasheed, the Maldives' first democratically elected leader,
left office last year in contested circumstances. He entered the
Indian High Commission, or embassy, on Feb. 13 and left 10 days
later on the understanding that he would be able to conduct
"peaceful political activity".
His supporters say he was ousted last February in a coup in
the Maldives, a major tourist destination. They have clashed
with police outside the diplomatic mission.
Soon after Nasheed's arrest, minor scuffles broke out in
Male.
Supporters of the detained president threw the brother of
the current president, Mohamed Waheed, off his motorcycle and
attacked a parked military vehicle.
Some gathered outside the former president's home and
blocked nearby roads.
The U.S. embassy in nearby Sri Lanka called for calm in the
Maldives and said Nasheed "must be accorded due process under
the law regarding his pending court cases".
If Nasheed is found guilty in the case, he could be barred
from standing in a presidential election on Sept. 7.
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party denounced his detention
as politically motivated, carried out by "numerous armed and
masked police officers who did not...produce an arrest warrant
or court summons".
The party says any trial is part of efforts to exclude him
from the contest and has challenged the court's legitimacy.
A spokesman for President Waheed said no deal had been
struck with the Indian government in connection with the former
president's decision to leave the high commission.
"There is no deal between us and the judiciary on Nasheed's
judgement," said spokesman Imad Masood. "It is totally up to the
judiciary. We will have no interference with court."
Nasheed says he was forced from power at gunpoint after
opposition protests and a police mutiny. A national commission
last August said the toppling of his government was not a coup,
but a transfer of power that followed the constitution, a ruling
that triggered several days of demonstrations.
The Maldives held its first free elections in 2008. Nasheed
defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had ruled for 30 years and
was accused by opponents and international human rights groups
of running the country as a dictator.
