MALE Maldives President Abdulla Yameen agreed on Thursday to resume discussions among the country's political parties to end a standoff between his ruling party and opposition groups.

Political unrest in the archipelago has continued since the country's first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Nasheed, was ousted in disputed circumstances in February 2012.

Nasheed was then arrested and sentenced in March to 13 years in jail on terrorism charges, after allegedly ordering the abduction of a judge, following a rapid trial that drew international condemnation. Nasheed is now in London for medical treatment.

Visiting members of the European Parliament said on Wednesday that sanctions against Maldivian leaders are being considered if Yameen's administration fails to take action to restore democracy.

Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said Yameen is aware of the preconditions -- release all political detainees and allow party choice of representative at the talks.

"It is unclear what Yameen wants. It could well be political support and to absolve himself of the grave accusations levied against him. We have to wait and see," MDP international spokesman Hamid Abdul Ghafoor told Reuters.

Previous all-party meetings followed a series of anti-government protests in the capital Male last year. All were short-lived.

Authorities under Yameen have jailed several opposition leaders and members of his own party figures - including his vice president - on various charges.

On Sunday, police arrested a judge and former prosecutor general over their alleged involvement in a fraudulent court order to arrest Yameen.

Ali Zahir, vice president of the hard-line Islamic Adhalath Party, said in a tweet that the talks should be focused on "political instability, corruption and reforming the judiciary".

(Reporting by Daniel Bosley in Male; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez, Larry King)