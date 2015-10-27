NEW DELHI Oct 27 Maldivian President Abdulla
Yameen is in control of the government and enjoys broad support
from his party and allies, the country's foreign minister said
on Tuesday, following rumours that dissidents were trying to
unseat the government.
Yameen rose to power in a bitterly contested presidential
election in 2013 and launched a crackdown on dissent, leading to
further upheaval and protests on the Indian Ocean archipelago of
400,000, best known for its tourist resorts.
The crisis has escalated after Yameen escaped an
assassination attempt late last month. He has since fired his
defence minister, and on Saturday, Vice President Ahmed Adheeb
was arrested as part of the investigation into the blast.
In a telephone interview from the capital, Male, the
minister for foreign affairs, Dunya Maumoon, said they had heard
speculation about dissent within Yameen's Progressive Party of
Maldives and talk of unseating the government.
But she said the president enjoyed strong support in
parliament from his party and coalition partners to block any
such move.
"The president is well in control, and the government and
party stand fully behind him," Maumoon said.
She said the party had also suspended Adheeb's membership
after his arrest in the investigation.
The latest crisis adds to a growing number of problems
facing the island chain that relies heavily on tourism for
income and employment.
The leader Yameen defeated, Mohamed Nasheed, was jailed this
year for terrorism in a case that has caused an international
outcry. Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has called for
sanctions against the Maldives after visiting Nasheed.
Radicalised youths are enlisting in significant numbers to
fight for Islamic State militants in the Middle East.
Maumoon said the island remained safe for tourists and the
government was taking steps, such as increasing employment, to
keep youth from joining militant groups.
In the case of Nasheed, she said it was not politically
motivated and the judicial process should be allowed to take its
course.
"We request the rest of the world to respect our
institutions," she said. "Maldives would like to deal ourselves
with our problems."
