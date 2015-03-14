* Islands' first democratic leader jailed for terrorism
By Daniel Bosley and Shihar Aneez
MALE/COLOMBO, March 14 The United States, India
and rights groups said on Saturday they were troubled by the
trial of former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, who was
sentenced to 13 years in prison after being found guilty of
terrorism for ordering the arrest of a judge.
The verdict on Friday was the latest chapter in three
turbulent years in the Indian Ocean archipelago.
Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected leader,
was ousted in disputed circumstances, narrowly defeated in a
controversial election and then arrested last month under new
charges of terrorism.
"The prosecution's evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt
that Nasheed ordered the chief judge's arrest or forceful
abduction and detention on Girifushi island," Judge Abdulla Didi
said in the court in the capital, Male.
The three-judge bench's verdict was unanimous, and the
office of President Abdulla Yameen, who had denied that the
prosecution was political, confirmed the jail sentence.
Nasheed's election in 2008 ended the autocratic 30-year rule
of Yameen's half-brother, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.
The announcement last month that Nasheed had been arrested
on terrorism charges brought thousands onto the streets of Male,
leading to clashes with security forces.
The U.S. embassy in nearby Sri Lanka said it was
"particularly troubled" by reports that the trial was not in
line with Maldivian law and the country's international
obligations. This included the denial of legal representation to
Nasheed and concerns about the independence of the judges.
"We call on the government of Maldives to take steps to
restore confidence in its commitment to democracy and the rule
of law, including judicial independence, and to ensure
fundamental rights are respected...," it said in a statement.
Syed Akbaruddin, a spokesman for India's Ministry of
External affairs, said in a message on Twitter: "India deeply
concerned at developments in Maldives, monitoring the situation
closely."
Human rights group Amnesty International said the conviction
was a deeply flawed, politically motivated travesty of justice.
PROTESTERS DISPERSE
Tension had been rising again as the verdict approached and
hundreds of Nasheed's supporters, some waving "Free Nasheed"
posters, had gathered outside the court on Friday night. Police
said they had briefly detained 13 men.
A Reuters witness said the crowd dispersed after the
sentencing.
In a statement in court, Nasheed urged his supporters to
come out onto the streets in protest, according to a text
released by his office after his sentencing.
"I appeal to all of you today to stay courageous and strong,
to confront the dictatorial power of this regime, to change this
government and work towards forming a government that would pave
the way for the people's development and prosperity," he said.
The arrest of the judge in 2012 triggered a crisis in which
Nasheed has said he was forced to resign at gunpoint. His allies
say he was ousted in a coup.
Yameen became president in November 2013 in an election
whose first-round result was cancelled when early results put
Nasheed ahead. When the second round was held, Nasheed lost by a
narrow margin and conceded defeat.
The prosecutor-general last month withdrew criminal charges
that had been brought against Nasheed over the judge's arrest,
only to issue an arrest warrant shortly afterwards on new
charges of terrorism relating to the same incident, bringing
thousands out onto the streets in protest.
The Maldives is a string of more than 1,100 coral islands
popular as a holiday paradise.
The political turmoil comes amid worry about increasing
Islamist militancy in the country.
