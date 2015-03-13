MALE, March 14 Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday, an official in his party said, after he was found guilty on charges of terrorism.

"He is sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charges," said Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, spokesman for Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party told Reuters.

An official in the office of Abdulla Yameen, president in the Indian Ocean island state, confirmed the sentence.

The case dates back to 2012 when Nasheed ruled as president in the Maldives and ordered the arrest of a judge.

Nasheed has said he was forced to resign at gunpoint over the judicial row in 2012, and his allies say he was ousted in a coup.

(Reporting by Daniel Bosley in MALE and Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Alison Williams)