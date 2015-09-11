COLOMBO, Sept 11 International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney on Friday raised concerns over the Maldives' judiciary after a court dismissed an appeal that could help the release of jailed former president Mohamed Nasheed, who was convicted of terrorism in a case that has drawn international criticism.

Nasheed, the Maldives' first democratically elected leader, was ousted in 2012 for ordering the arrest of a judge. He is a serving a 13-year jail term after a rapid trial in March.

The High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the prosecutor general's department to review the former leader's legal case after having found some procedural irregularities.

Clooney, who is married to hollywood actor George Clooney, said the decision was "extremely concerning" as the court was able to reach it without hearing any argument from Nasheed's legal team.

She said the prosecutor in his argument said the prosecutor general was appealing because the country needed to inspire confidence in the judiciary.

"Having read the judgment, I really doubt whether anyone can conclude if that goal has been achieved," she told reporters in Colombo after her three-day visit from Maldives.

"We have now taken the case to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which is the specialised UN agency working with questions of detentions," and expecting the decision in October, she said.

The United States, United Nations and human rights groups have said President Abdullah Yameen's government failed to follow due process during Nasheed's trial and that the case against him was politically motivated.

U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein last week called on the government to release Nasheed, as well as a review of criminal cases against several hundred of his party's supporters who have been arrested during recent protests. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Ralph Boulton)