MALE Aug 30 Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed called on his supporters and the army to topple the government ahead of the release of a report on Thursday into this year's transfer of power on the Indian Ocean islands that Nasheed labelled a coup.

The Commonwealth-backed Commission of National Inquiry was appointed to look into the circumstances that led to the crisis in the tropical resort group of islands on Feb. 7 when Nasheed said he was asked to resign at gunpoint. Nasheed's supporters said the report would be biased against them.

Speaking to thousands of supporters late on Wednesday in the capital Male, where members of his former ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) had gathered, Nasheed called on the public, the army and police to take to the streets.

"If the Commission report declares it was not a coup, then it is legitimate for the people to topple the government from the street," Nasheed said.

The government has tightened security in Male, fearing unrest. Police have said they would not allow any disturbance and asked people to stay away from planned protests.

Nasheed's MDP nominee on the commission resigned from the panel on Wednesday after saying some evidence likely to support Nasheed's allegations of a coup was missing from the report.

The Maldives, for almost nine centuries a sultanate before it became a British protectorate, held its first fully democratic elections in 2008. Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who at 30 years in power was then Asia's longest-serving leader and accused of running the country as a dictator.