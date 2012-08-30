MALE Aug 30 Former Maldivian President Mohamed
Nasheed called on his supporters and the army to topple the
government ahead of the release of a report on Thursday into
this year's transfer of power on the Indian Ocean islands that
Nasheed labelled a coup.
The Commonwealth-backed Commission of National Inquiry was
appointed to look into the circumstances that led to the crisis
in the tropical resort group of islands on Feb. 7 when Nasheed
said he was asked to resign at gunpoint. Nasheed's supporters
said the report would be biased against them.
Speaking to thousands of supporters late on Wednesday in the
capital Male, where members of his former ruling Maldivian
Democratic Party (MDP) had gathered, Nasheed called on the
public, the army and police to take to the streets.
"If the Commission report declares it was not a coup, then
it is legitimate for the people to topple the government from
the street," Nasheed said.
The government has tightened security in Male, fearing
unrest. Police have said they would not allow any disturbance
and asked people to stay away from planned protests.
Nasheed's MDP nominee on the commission resigned from the
panel on Wednesday after saying some evidence likely to support
Nasheed's allegations of a coup was missing from the report.
The Maldives, for almost nine centuries a sultanate before
it became a British protectorate, held its first fully
democratic elections in 2008. Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, who at 30 years in power was then Asia's longest-serving
leader and accused of running the country as a dictator.