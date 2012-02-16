* New president says open to possibility of early poll
* Invites former president's party into cabinet
* Says will ensure safety of former president
DUBAI, Feb 16 The Maldives' new leader
said a presidential election could be held before the scheduled
date of October 2013 provided conditions were right for a free
and peaceful poll, after his predecessor quit last week amid a
dramatic police mutiny.
Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik, previously vice president,
took over after the Feb. 7 resignation of Mohamed Nasheed, the
Maldives' first democratically elected president.
Nasheed says he was ousted in a coup by mutinying police and
military officers, who forced him to step down.
He has demanded Waheed hand power to the speaker of
parliament and call a new presidential election in two months. A
senior U.S. diplomat on Saturday said most of the people he
talked with on the Indian Ocean islands said it was not possible
to have free and fair elections within two months.
Waheed suggested that polls could be brought forward, but
did not specify a date.
"At the moment, the election is scheduled for late
2013, more than a year and a half from now. If we agree to bring
it forward we will have a discussion with all political parties,
but the conditions have to be right to ensure there will be free
and fair elections," Waheed told Reuters on the phone from Male,
the capital of the 1,200-island nation.
"We need to make sure that there is continuation of peace.
It is really important to bring back confidence and create rule
of law."
A Commonwealth ministerial team, led by Surujrattan
Rambachan, the foreign minister of Trinidad and Tobago, was due
to arrive in the Maldives capital, Male, on Friday to
investigate the circumstances surrounding Nasheed's resignation,
the 54-nation Commonwealth announced.
Nasheed's supporters have refused to recognise Waheed as the
country's new leader and join his call for a national unity
government.
Waheed said he was hoping to include members from Nasheed's
Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) in the new government.
"I am still reaching out to all parties to be a part of the
united government. We already have eight political parties on
board," Waheed said late on Wednesday. "I am still keeping some
of the cabinet positions open, hoping also that some from
Nasheed's party members will join us."
Most of the cabinet already selected by Waheed are veterans
of the government of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the
Maldives for 30 years until Nasheed beat him in a 2008 election.
Among them are several representatives of
conservative Islamist parties, which savaged Nasheed's religious
credentials.
Although a warrant was issued for Nasheed's arrest last week
on unspecified charges, Waheed said his predecessor would remain
untouched and unharmed. The foreign ministry this week said
Nasheed enjoys the immunity privileges of all former presidents.
"We will ensure that he has complete protection from his
bodyguards provided by the government. His safety will be
assured," Waheed said. "There are some charges against the
former president. But I have urged that this is not the time for
this kind of stuff. We need to build confidence and return to a
normal situation."
Tourism, the main engine of the archipelago's economy,
appeared to be largely untouched by the upheaval, as most
visitors bypass the gritty capital of Male and head straight to
holiday huts perched on stilts above pristine turquoise waters.
"The capital Male has been quiet for many days now. I urge
all visitors to continue to come and enjoy the Maldives," Waheed
said. "There are no problems at the airport or with ground
transportation, they can go to their resorts very peacefully."
