MALE Feb 8 Police in the capital of the
Maldives fired tear gas and used batons against protesters angry
at the ouster of former President Mohamed Nasheed who said he
was forced to resign "at gunpoint".
Hundreds of Nasheed's supporters protested in Republic
Square, near the police and military headquarters. A Reuters
witness saw tear gas being fired after authorities closed off
the square.
A member of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party told
demonstrators by megaphone: "Don't be afraid. This is a lawful
gathering so express your opinion but don't do anything
unlawful."
Police attacked the protesters with tear gas and some of
were baton charged including women and some were arrested, the
Reuters witness said.
On the streets leading out of Republic Square, dozens of
flip-flop slippers favoured by Maldivians lay abandoned or
broken after protesters fled.
Nasheed's ouster followed weeks of opposition protests and a
mutiny by police.
(Reporting by Bryson Hull in Male; Editing by Nick Macfie)