* Protest erupted after report said power transition not a
coup
* Police cordon off area, arrest at least 11 protesters
* Nasheed was nation's first democratically elected leader
By Shihar Aneez
MALE, Sept 1 Maldives security forces wielding
batons late on Friday charged thousands of protesters led by
former leader Mohamed Nasheed heading along a road leading to
the presidential palace, badly injuring one.
More than 3,000 protesters, mostly youths, marched towards
the palace along with Nasheed, demanding the government hold an
early election and calling on President Mohamed Waheed to
resign.
Backers of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) were
protesting for a second day against a report by a
Commonwealth-backed commission that found a Feb. 7 power
transition in which the former leader resigned did not
constitute a coup.
After stepping down, Nasheed, in power since 2008, said he
had been forced to resign at gunpoint by mutinying police and
soldiers.
The protest came after Nasheed said the report by the
Commission of National Inquiry issued on Thursday had
legitimised the toppling of his government.
"Now we have a situation, very awkward situation and in many
ways very comical situation, where toppling a government by a
brutal force is taken in as a reasonable cause of action," he
told reporters.
Nasheed, who shot to global prominence by holding a cabinet
meeting underwater to highlight the risk rising sea-levels
present to the low-lying archipelago, was the Maldives' first
democratically elected president until his ouster in February.
The protesters were initially stopped by security forces
including soldiers carrying riot shields some 30 meters (100
feet) from the presidential palace, but Nasheed's supporters
tried to advance after removing roadblocks.
After a warning, security forces comprising mainly police
tried to break up the protest with batons and pepper spray.
Officials from Nasheed's party said one protester was badly
injured during the clash.
As the conflict continued into the early hours of Saturday,
police cordoned off the area. They said they had arrested 11
protesters, but officials from Nasheed's MDP said the number was
likely to be much greater.
President Mohamed Waheed, who had already left for an
official visit to China, earlier told Reuters that he expected
the protests to die down as the legitimacy of his government was
established by the commission report.
Nasheed's resignation sparked rowdy protests by his
supporters, some of whom complained of heavy-handed policing.
The report said police brutality should be further investigated.
The Maldives, a sultanate in the Indian Ocean for almost
nine centuries before becoming a British protectorate, held its
first fully democratic elections in 2008. The island chain's
economy is heavily dependent on tourism.
Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, an autocrat who was
then Asia's longest-serving leader, having been in power for 30
years.