Maldives' President Mohamed Nasheed listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in Male January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

MALE Mutinying Maldives police took over the state broadcaster on Tuesday and began broadcasting an opposition-linked television station's calls for people to come on the streets to overthrow President Mohamed Nasheed, witnesses said.

Nasheed was safely inside the headquarters of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and in control of the military, a presidential source told Reuters.

A handful of MNDF soldiers was taking part in the demonstration of several hundred people outside the headquarters, along with police officers who defied orders to break up opposition protests early on Tuesday.

(Reporting by J.J. Robinson and additional reporting by Bryson Hull in Colombo; Editing by Robert Birsel)