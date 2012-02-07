A demonstrator holds up an image of Maldives' President Mohamed Nasheed during a protest calling for the release of the Criminal Court Chief Justice Abdulla Mohamed, in Male January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

MALE Confusion reigned over the status of the Maldivian president on Tuesday after opposition protests boiled over with a police mutiny, with the opposition and some diplomats saying he had resigned and the presidency saying he was chairing a cabinet meeting.

"I wouldn't take if for certain that he is gone, but it is an apparent resignation. But we are hearing from inside the presidency that he has not resigned," a European diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Two other diplomats in Colombo and Male, said they expected he would resign, but said the situation was fluid.

However a source close to the president flatly denied the resignation: "That is a lie. He is chairing a cabinet meeting and is going to address the nation in about an hour," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

