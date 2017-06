Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed leaves with his supporters after Friday prayers at a mosque in Male February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

MALE The ousted president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, demanded on Friday fresh elections and said he would organise street protests if polls were not called.

"Fresh elections are our bottom line and we are not relying on the international community for that, we are relying on the people of the Maldives," Nasheed told reporters.

"In absence of (elections) we would have to go out on the streets."

