COLOMBO Dec 31 Luxury spas in the
Maldives archipelago along with massage parlours in places like
the capital Male must close, the government ordered on Saturday,
bowing to pressure from opposition parties in a move that may
imperil the mainstay tourism sector.
Pristine white sand beaches and turquoise waters attract
honeymooners and celebrities from around the world to the Indian
Ocean nation, pumping in $1.5 billion to the economy,
or 30 percent of GDP, annually by travellers willing to spend as
much as $1,000 a night at hideaway resorts.
The country's president issued the decree, saying the idea
came from opposition parties who claimed widespread sales of
pork and alcohol in the mainly Sunni Muslim nation of more than
1,200 atolls housing a population of 400,000 were offensive.
"The government has decided to close massage parlors and
spas in the Maldives, following an opposition-led religious
protest last week calling for their closure," President Mohamed
Nasheed's office said in a statement.
"Ironically, the same opposition leaders who railed against
spas and the selling of alcohol and pork to tourists are some of
the country's biggest resort owners."
However, former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's opposition
coalition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) said the
government move was aimed at leisure business owned by some
opposition members.
"We never asked for the ban," PPM spokesman Ahamed Mahloof
told Reuters.
"We wanted the liquor and massage clinics banned in
inhabited islands to prevent prostitution and spread of drugs
and alcohol to locals. Nasheed is misusing the demands to take
revenge by imposing the ban on resorts owned by the opposition
members."
The Four Seasons Resort at Kuda Huras in the
Maldives charges $600 for a two-and-a-half hour spa treatment,
according to the resort's website. Other resorts also charge
similar amounts.
The country's tourism minister said the move has already
prompted calls from resorts affected.
"Several have raised concerns over our decision. We are
considering allowing resorts to operate spas. They are also
aware of the reasons that led us to take the decision," Tourism
Minister Mariyam Zulfa was quoted as saying on the local Haveeru
News Service.
$1 = 15.4 Maldives rufiyaa
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
