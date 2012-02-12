* One island, one resort policy insulates visitors
* Ex-president blames resort owners for 'coup'
By C. Bryson Hull
VIHAMANAFUSHI, Maldives, Feb 12 Tourists
enjoying the sun and sand at the Maldives' luxury island resorts
have barely put down their cocktails during the political crisis
rocking Asia's newest democracy, oblivious to behind-the-scenes
links of tourism to the tumult.
Just a 10-minute boat ride from the capital island of Male,
site of a police mutiny that led to ex-president Mohamed
Nasheed's departure last week and ensuing clashes, lies the
paradise most visitors associate with the Indian Ocean
archipelago.
Step off the 15-metre (50-foot) power boat, replete with an
air-conditioned cabin and leather seats, that whisks you to the
dock at Kurumba resort on Vihamanafushi, and you are immediately
in a land of luxury, water sports and relaxation.
The political turmoil, as far as American literature
professor Jerzy Sobieraj was concerned, was an ocean away across
the glassine turquoise waters at his feet.
"We are having a great time. We heard about the coup, but it
doesn't matter to us. It hasn't affected us at all," Sobieraj
told Reuters, sipping a glass of white wine alongside his wife,
lawyer Ewa Korzan-Sobieraj, on a chaise longue.
"And even if there is trouble, the airport is on another
island, so no trouble," he said, gesturing to the nearby
international airport from where most tourists leave directly
for their resorts without ever reaching Male. The couple was on
a 10-day escape from winter's bite in Warsaw, Poland.
Kurumba is the genesis of the luxury tourism concept that
changed the face and economy of the Maldives, a chain of 1,192
coral-ringed islands located to India's southwest, with its
establishment in 1972.
The explosion of resorts after Kurumba transformed the
islands from a remote outpost reliant on fishing to a
destination favoured by Hollywood stars, honeymooners and others
who can afford hideaway holidays where huts suspended over the
water routinely cost more than $1,000 a night.
At the five-star Kurumba, a basic room costs $225 a night,
while a private villa replete with butler and a private pool
costs $2,200. On the menus, a quarter-hour on a jet ski will set
you back $70, a pizza around $25.
ONE ISLAND, ONE RESORT
Tourism officially accounts for 30 percent of the Maldives'
$2.1 billion economy, but Sim Mohamed Ibrahim, secretary-general
of the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry, said it was
closer to 75-80 percent.
The Maldives, for nine centuries an Islamic sultanate, now
has 101 resorts, nearly all of them on uninhabited islands
reached by speedboat or seaplanes that criss-cross the skies
over the 90,000 sq-km (35,000 sq. mile) archipelago.
That segregation is by design, both as part of the Robinson
Crusoe get-away-from-it-all experience the resorts offer, and to
protect the religious sensibilities of Maldivians, all 330,000
of whom are Sunni Muslims.
The Maldives' "one island, one resort" concept has been a
saving grace amid the turmoil, said Jason Kruse, Kurumba's
general manager.
"The local islands and the tourist islands are a world
apart," he said. "There have been some cancellations, but that
is a result of people not understanding the destination."
The resorts, which cater primarily to Western tourists and,
increasingly, Chinese holidaymakers, are placed on uninhabited
islands. That provides a crucial loophole: the ability to serve
alcohol. It is banned on inhabited islands.
Nasheed's plans to put new resorts on inhabited islands drew
condemnation from political opponents who exploited rising
conservative Islamic sentiment to savage his religious
credentials.
Pressure from pro-Islamic parties also prompted the
government to briefly shut down resort massage parlours in
January. Nasheed also drew fire for tax reforms that would have
plugged some holes that allow potentially hundreds of millions
of dollars brought in by tourism to escape taxation.
'COUP BY RESORT OWNERS'
Nasheed last week flatly blamed a cabal of resort owners for
engineering what he maintains was his forced exit, although he
gave few specifics as to why they wanted him out.
"The coup was largely financed by resort owners," Nasheed
told journalists. Asked why, he responded: "I suppose they liked
the old order of corruption."
Nasheed, in a historic 2008 election, unseated Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, who ruled for 30 years with untrammeled authority, and
tried to bring a series of multi-million dollar graft cases
against his allies. Gayoom denies any wrongdoing.
A Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters resort owners were powerful but evenly spread across the
political divide. So if any were against Nasheed, it was for
reasons more related to politics than tourism.
"The political class are involved in everything, including
tourism, and all the bad publicity this has caused is not in
their interest," the diplomat said.
HONEYMOON OVER?
As far as tourist operators are concerned, the end of the
uproar cannot come fast enough before the Maldives' paradise
image is tarnished, said Ibrahim of the Maldives Association of
Tourism Industry.
"There is great concern from tour operators that there will
be more cancellations as the news is only now sinking in," he
said. "It's impossible to explain that what is happening is in
Male and not the resorts."
For those with their toes in the sand escaping from everyday
drudgery or celebrating a new marriage, none of that matters.
Engineer Abdul Wafi, an Egyptian who lives in Paris, said
politics did not interfere with his honeymoon.
"Do you really have a political problem here? The fact is we
come from Egypt," Wafi chuckled as a seaplane roared overhead.
"There is no comparison to Tahrir Square," referring to the
locus of last year's popular uprising against President Hosni
Mubarak in his native country. "Egypt, it was violent and it's
just not that violent here."
