GENEVA May 1 A senior U.N. human rights official said on Friday she had visited jailed former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed for two hours in detention and urged the government to take action on his flawed trial.

"We kind of started to get signals that even the government recognises that something went wrong (with the trial)," Mona Rishmawi, chief of the rule of law, equality and non-discrimination branch of the U.N. Human Rights Office, told a regular U.N. briefing.

"We would like to see this translate into concrete action." (Reporting by Tom Miles)