* Govt commisioner: contract with Hochtief contained
financial commitments
* Not clear whether Hochtief would claim compensation after
Malev's demise
* Hochtief declines comment on contractual matters
BUDAPEST, Feb 8 Hungary could face a
compensation bill for up to 800 billion forints ($3.65 billion)
from Germany's Hochtief, operator of Budapest's
international airport, following the collapse of flag carrier
Malev.
Hochtief and four other investors bought a 75 percent stake
in the airport in 2007 and now own all of it.
Government commissioner Gyula Budai said on Wednesday the
bankruptcy of Malev, which accounted for 40 percent of annual
turnover at the airport, triggered a compensation clause in
Hochtief's operating contract.
"This is an existing contract, which puts such an obligation
on the Hungarian state," Budai said. "This contract lives from
the moment that Malev's liquidation started."
He said the contract placed financial commitments of nearly
800 billion forints on the government, including the airport's
usage rights for 75 years and loans taken out by Hochtief for
airport investment.
That would be the equivalent of nearly 1.5 times the
government's 2012 budget deficit target in cash terms.
Asked whether Hochtief had already initiated a compensation
claim, Budai declined comment.
Hochtief, in an emailed reply to Reuters, did not say
whether it would raise compensation claims, but its head of
communications Donatella Gasser said:
"In its White Paper of December 2011, the Hungarian
government stated that in the event of a discontinuation of
operations by Malev, claims by the airport partners could arise.
Apart from this, we do not comment on contractual matters."
Malev ceased operating on Friday after its planes were held
overseas for unpaid debts, leaving a gap in the market that
low-cost competitors were quick to exploit.
Several budget carriers, including Ireland's Ryanair,
Budapest-based Wizz Air and Air Berlin, announced an immediate
increase in their flights from Budapest airport.
The Hungarian government warned in December that the loss
Malev could jeopardise the operation of Budapest airport.
The Development Ministry said in December in a white paper
the state could be required to pay about 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion) if the airline ceased flying, with "grave consequences
for the maintenance of the budget deficit target".
($1 = 219.12 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)