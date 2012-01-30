BUDAPEST Jan 30 Hungarian airline Malev
said on Monday its financing was no longer sustainable
as of the end of January.
"At today's board meeting, chief executive Lorant Limburger
informed the board that, despite the continuous improvement in
commercial results, the financing of operations has become
unsustainable as of the end of January, and it is unresolved,"
Malev said.
Early this month, the European Commission told the carrier
to repay state aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars
received from 2007-10.
The airline said it had managed to agree with U.S. firm ILFC
on the continued lease of its aircraft. Malev's management must
draw up a liquidity management plan by the end of this week, the
airline said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)