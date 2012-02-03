British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
BUDAPEST Feb 3 Hungarian flag-carrier Malev announced on Friday that it had stopped operating because its liquidity situation has become unsustainable and all its flights had been grounded as of 0500 GMT on Friday.
The airline had been placed under extraordinary protection from creditors and a receiver was appointed earlier this week.
Malev said its suppliers had lost confidence in the airline and started to demand payment, while the government could no longer provide cash injections for the company.
"This has accelerated the outflow of cash to such an extent, that by today the situation of the airline has become unsustainable," Malev's board said in a statement.
The stoppage comes after the airline was ordered by the European Commission last month to repay millions of dollars worth of state aid received between 2007 and 2010. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.