BAMAKO Oct 19 The death toll from a boat
accident in Mali last week has more than tripled to 72 after
more bodies were found, the government said on Saturday.
The accident took place on the Niger River on Oct. 11 when a
boat overloaded with passengers and goods capsized near the town
of Konna, as it was heading for the northern town of Timbuktu.
"The latest toll is 72 dead, 11 slightly injured and 210
rescued," government spokesman Sounkalo Togola said after three
ministers travelled to the scene of the accident.
Authorities had given an initial figure of 20 dead. Togola
said no more passengers were missing.
Abdoulaye Koumare, Mali's transport minister who was among
those who visited the scene, criticised the lack of security
procedures and said emergency measures such as limiting the
weight of cargo and numbers of passengers would be put in place.
The Niger River is a major route for transporting goods and
people to Mali's desert north, which is gradually recovering
from months of occupation by al Qaeda-linked rebels last year.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)