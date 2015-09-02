UPDATE 1-China's Li visits Apple supplier Foxconn after CEO's White House trip
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)
BAMAKO, Sept 2 At least 18 people died when a pirogue carrying passengers on the River Niger in central Mali capsized on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the country's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
There were four missing and 70 survivors from the accident that took place around 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) in the rural community of Deboye in Mopti region's Bangou locality, spokesman Sounkolo Togola told Reuters.
A security source said overcrowding was a likely cause. Boats on Africa's lakes and rivers are often stacked with people and trade goods, and poor maintenance and overcrowding are a frequent cause of accidents. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)
VANCOUVER, May 10 British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party won a tight election in the Western Canadian province but lost its majority, according to a CBC Television projection early on Wednesday morning.