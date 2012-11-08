GENEVA Nov 8 A military intervention in
northern Mali against Islamist militants will have a high
humanitarian cost, the head of the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.
Access for aid workers is already precarious in the north,
where 500,000 people - half the remaining population - depend on
foreign aid, ICRC President Peter Maurer said.
Military experts from Africa, the United Nations and Europe
have drafted plans to recapture northern Mali, which fell to
rebels in March after a coup in the capital Bamako led to a
power vaccum.
Maurer urged foreign leaders to bear the humanitarian cost
in mind as they planned action.
"There is a lot of talk how to 'liberate' the north, how to
reconquer the north, but there is little consideration of what
the humanitarian impact of whatever scenario would be," Maurer
told a news briefing.
"It remains a vulnerable region in terms of food security
anyway, it has always been. But compounded with the insecurity
of the politics and military planning, this becomes particularly
dire and particularly sensitive," he said.
Maurer said that he had discussed the issue during visits to
Mali, Niger and at a closed-door session of the African Union's
peace and security council in Addis Ababa in October.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)