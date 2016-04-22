BAMAKO, April 22 The crash of an Air Algerie
flight in Mali that killed 116 people in July 2014 was mainly
caused by the failure to activate the anti-icing system,
according to the final French report on the accident released on
Friday.
The findings, revealed by authorities in Mali, confirm what
the French civil aviation authority, the BEA, said in its
preliminary report last year.
Of the victims, 54 were French citizens, and the BEA helped
Mali investigate the crash of the MD-83 jet.
"The plane tried to avoid a storm area," Malian Transport
minister Mamadou Achim Koumaré said during a news conference in
Bamako. "There was some icing in the aircraft's engine ... and
it's at that time that the plane made a left turn and plunged."
"It turned out that the anti-icing system did not completely
work and caused the accident," he added.
The plane was flying from Ouagadougou, Burkino Faso's
capital, to Algiers when it crashed in the remote desert of
eastern Mali on July 24.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diello, Writing by Marine Pennetier,
Editing by Joe Bavier)