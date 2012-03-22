Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Renegade Malian soldiers went on state television on Thursday to declare they had seized power in protest at the government's failure to quell a nomad-led rebellion in the north.

Here is a look at Mali over the last 20 years:

1990 - Tuaregs, fair-skinned nomads of Berber descent, launch rebellions in Mali and Niger, saying they were oppressed by black-dominated governments.

March 1991 - President Moussa Traore is arrested by his own troops and the army forms a National Reconciliation Council led by Amadou Toumani Toure.

April 1992 - Alpha Oumar Konare, a key figure in the uprising, is declared winner of Mali's first freely contested presidential election.

June 2002 - Toure, a former paratroop officer, returns to power after winning an election landslide.

June 2006 - Mali reaches a peace agreement with Tuareg rebels seeking greater autonomy for their northern desert region.

April 2007 - Toure wins 71 percent of votes to guarantee a second five-year term. Toure's nearest challenger, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won 19.15 percent. Mali's Constitutional Court rejected opposition complaints of fraud.

December 2008 - Nine Malian government troops and 11 Tuareg fighters are killed when a rebel column attacks the Nampala army post near the Mauritanian border, despite a ceasefire between the government and the rebels.

February 2009 - Nearly 600 rebels lay down their weapons in northern Mali in a sign that military pressure and Algerian mediation may be helping end the rebellion led by Tuareg nomads.

January 2012 - Mali's military says its armed forces killed 45 gunmen and lost two soldiers in attacks on two towns in the north, a toll rejected by the rebels.

February 2012 - Mali will hold its presidential election on time in April despite the rebellion in the north, Toure says.

March 2012 - Mutineering Malian soldiers close the borders hours after declaring they seized power in protest at the government's failure to quell the rebellion in the north.

The coup was announced by the newly formed National Committee for the Return of Democracy and the Restoration of the State (CNRDR). A subsequent statement by Captain Amadou Sanogo, described as president of the CNRDR, declared an immediate curfew "until further notice".

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)