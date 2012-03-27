* Suspension of Mali from ECOWAS bloc possible
* Pressure mounting on junta to restore civilian rule
* U.S. has suspended some aid
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, March 27 Presidents from eight West
African nations studied on Tuesday a possible suspension of
Mali's membership from the regional bloc ECOWAS to punish
leaders of last week's military coup.
Domestic and international pressure is mounting on the
newly-installed junta to give up power in what was seen as one
of West Africa's strongest democracies, which is also facing a
Tuareg rebellion in its desert north.
"We will need today to adopt a common position without
equivocation on the political and military double-crisis in
Mali," Ivory Coast President and current ECOWAS head Alassane
Ouattara said before talks in the Ivorian port Abidjan.
"Our position must consist of a series of actions to take
quickly. This position must also be a signal to Africa and the
world that ECOWAS can address its problems and make decisions to
reinforce stability, cohesion and unity."
An ECOWAS source said it was likely leaders would agree to
suspend Mali from the grouping - a largely symbolic measure
intended to highlight the region's rejection of the coup. Other
options include so-called targeted sanctions - travel bans or
asset freezes - on individual coup leaders.
Presidents from Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Liberia,
Niger, and Sierra Leone were also present. Goodluck Jonathan,
president of regional military and economic powerhouse Nigeria,
was absent, attending a nuclear conference in South Korea.
Soldiers ousted Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure last
Wednesday after a mutiny sparked by soaring frustration in the
army over the government's handling of a Tuareg rebellion in the
desert north, where the military has faced a series of setbacks.
The army has complained it lacks the supplies and equipment
needed to properly beat back the rebels, who have been
reinforced by fighters and weapons from Libya's war.
The coup risks derailing an election in Africa's
third-largest gold miner scheduled for April in which Toure, in
power since 2002, had no intention to run.
In the capital Bamako, the coup has sparked an anti-junta
political and civil society movement, which has promised to
pressure the junta to restore constitutional order through
measures that may include a general strike.
Following a similar European Union move, the United States
said on Monday it would suspend some aid to Mali after last
week's coup, estimating $60-70 million may be affected, but
stressed it would maintain food and humanitarian assistance.
(Additional reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis in
