* Suspension of Mali from ECOWAS bloc possible

* Pressure mounting on junta to restore civilian rule

* U.S. has suspended some aid (New details throughout)

By Loucoumane Coulibaly and David Lewis

ABIDJAN/BAMAKO, March 27 Presidents from eight West African nations met on Tuesday to consider suspending Mali's membership of the regional bloc ECOWAS, sources in the organisation said, in a bid to isolate leaders of last week's military coup.

Domestic and international pressure is mounting on the coup leaders to hand back power in a country which was one of the most stable democracies of the region but is now also struggling to stamp out a rebellion in its desert north.

"Our position must consist of a series of actions to take quickly," Ivory Coast President and current ECOWAS head Alassane Ouattara said before the talks in the Ivorian port Abidjan.

"This position must also be a signal to Africa and the world that ECOWAS can address its problems and make decisions to reinforce stability, cohesion and unity," he said.

The French Foreign Ministry said its ambassador in Mali had been in contact with Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure, who gave reassurances he was safe. Toure's whereabouts are unknown since he fled his palace on Wednesday last week.

Presidents from Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone were present at the summit in Abidjan. Goodluck Jonathan, president of regional military and economic powerhouse Nigeria, was absent, attending a nuclear conference in South Korea.

One ECOWAS source said it was likely leaders would agree to suspend Mali from the bloc - a largely symbolic measure intended to highlight the region's rejection of the coup.

"Suspension is one of the proposals, travel bans are another. There is also the possibility of appointing a facilitator to engage with the junta," said the source.

Travel bans and asset freezes on specific individuals were used last year in Ivory Coast to put pressure on former leader Laurent Gbagbo to quit after he lost a Nov. 2010 election. Gbagbo was finally ousted with U.N. and French military help in April 2011.

"We want them to see that the age of coups is over and this has to be put back in the box," one diplomat in the region said.

"We want to target the people who are responsible for this, punish them and still not hurt the average Malian."

CASH CRUNCH

Mali's neighbours could also make it difficult for the junta to get funds to pay salaries and other financial obligations by restricting its access to the BCEAO central bank that controls the money supply in the West African franc zone, another tactic used against Gbagbo.

"The question over how they will pay the salaries at the end of the month will be key as there is no minister of finance and the secretary general, who is now running the ministry, won't have the authorised signature with central bank," a Bamako-based diplomat said, requesting not to be named.

The diplomat added that there has been talks but no concrete moves have been made to turn off the money supply so far.

Some banks in Bamako were already forced to close early on Tuesday after customers rushed to withdraw cash. Some users said automatic teller machines at several banks were not working.

"I tried to make a withdrawal with my card but nothing was available yet. An error message said: 'Sorry please try again later'," said Nouhoum Cisse, a civil servant.

Soldiers ousted Toure last Wednesday after a mutiny sparked by soaring frustration in the army over his handling of a Tuareg rebellion in the desert north, where the military has faced a series of setbacks.

The army has complained it lacks the supplies and equipment needed to properly beat back the rebels, who have been reinforced by fighters and weapons from Libya's war.

The coup risks derailing an election in Africa's third-largest gold miner scheduled for April after which Toure, in power since 2002, had said he planned to step down.

The coup has sparked a fledgling anti-junta political and civil society movement which has promised to pressure the junta to restore constitutional order through measures including a possible general strike on Friday. (Additional reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis in Bamako and John Irish in Paris; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Bate Felix; Editing by Mark John)