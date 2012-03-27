* Suspension of Mali from ECOWAS bloc possible
* Pressure mounting on junta to restore civilian rule
* U.S. has suspended some aid
By Loucoumane Coulibaly and David Lewis
ABIDJAN/BAMAKO, March 27 Presidents from eight
West African nations met on Tuesday to consider suspending
Mali's membership of the regional bloc ECOWAS, sources in the
organisation said, in a bid to isolate leaders of last week's
military coup.
Domestic and international pressure is mounting on the coup
leaders to hand back power in a country which was one of the
most stable democracies of the region but is now also struggling
to stamp out a rebellion in its desert north.
"Our position must consist of a series of actions to take
quickly," Ivory Coast President and current ECOWAS head Alassane
Ouattara said before the talks in the Ivorian port Abidjan.
"This position must also be a signal to Africa and the world
that ECOWAS can address its problems and make decisions to
reinforce stability, cohesion and unity," he said.
The French Foreign Ministry said its ambassador in Mali had
been in contact with Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure, who
gave reassurances he was safe. Toure's whereabouts are unknown
since he fled his palace on Wednesday last week.
Presidents from Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Liberia,
Niger and Sierra Leone were present at the summit in Abidjan.
Goodluck Jonathan, president of regional military and economic
powerhouse Nigeria, was absent, attending a nuclear conference
in South Korea.
One ECOWAS source said it was likely leaders would agree to
suspend Mali from the bloc - a largely symbolic measure intended
to highlight the region's rejection of the coup.
"Suspension is one of the proposals, travel bans are
another. There is also the possibility of appointing a
facilitator to engage with the junta," said the source.
Travel bans and asset freezes on specific individuals were
used last year in Ivory Coast to put pressure on former leader
Laurent Gbagbo to quit after he lost a Nov. 2010 election.
Gbagbo was finally ousted with U.N. and French military help in
April 2011.
"We want them to see that the age of coups is over and this
has to be put back in the box," one diplomat in the region said.
"We want to target the people who are responsible for this,
punish them and still not hurt the average Malian."
CASH CRUNCH
Mali's neighbours could also make it difficult for the junta
to get funds to pay salaries and other financial obligations by
restricting its access to the BCEAO central bank that controls
the money supply in the West African franc zone, another tactic
used against Gbagbo.
"The question over how they will pay the salaries at the end
of the month will be key as there is no minister of finance and
the secretary general, who is now running the ministry, won't
have the authorised signature with central bank," a Bamako-based
diplomat said, requesting not to be named.
The diplomat added that there has been talks but no concrete
moves have been made to turn off the money supply so far.
Some banks in Bamako were already forced to close early on
Tuesday after customers rushed to withdraw cash. Some users said
automatic teller machines at several banks were not working.
"I tried to make a withdrawal with my card but nothing was
available yet. An error message said: 'Sorry please try again
later'," said Nouhoum Cisse, a civil servant.
Soldiers ousted Toure last Wednesday after a mutiny sparked
by soaring frustration in the army over his handling of a Tuareg
rebellion in the desert north, where the military has faced a
series of setbacks.
The army has complained it lacks the supplies and equipment
needed to properly beat back the rebels, who have been
reinforced by fighters and weapons from Libya's war.
The coup risks derailing an election in Africa's
third-largest gold miner scheduled for April after which Toure,
in power since 2002, had said he planned to step down.
The coup has sparked a fledgling anti-junta political and
civil society movement which has promised to pressure the junta
to restore constitutional order through measures including a
possible general strike on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis in Bamako
and John Irish in Paris; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Bate
Felix; Editing by Mark John)