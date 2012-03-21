BAMAKO Mali sealed off its presidential palace with armoured vehicles on Wednesday as heavy gunfire rang out across the capital Bamako and in a nearby barracks, Reuters correspondents said.

Correspondents heard 10 minutes of automatic gunfire coming from close to the state broadcaster, whose programmes went off air. Soldiers blocked the path towards its premises.

The incidents coincided with growing anger in the army at the government's handling of a Tuareg-led rebellion in the north of the West African country that has killed dozens of people and forced nearly 200,000 civilians to flee their homes.

A military source said a trigger for Wednesday's events was a visit by the defence minister to a barracks in the town of Kati about 20 km (13 miles) north of Bamako.

"The minister went to speak to troops but the talks went badly and people were complaining about the handling of the crisis in the north," the source said of the visit.

An official in the defence ministry who was at the meeting in Kati said a soldier accused the defense minister of betraying them by not giving them means to fight the rebels. Soldiers then began throwing rocks at the minister before they took weapons from the armory and started shooting in the air.

The defence ministry official, who asked not to be named, said the presidential guard would be deployed to secure the situation and added that, contrary to reports, the defence minister was not hurt in the incident.

Three armoured vehicles stood in the street blocking the main entrance to the palace of President Amadou Toumani Toure. A Reuters vehicle trying to get out to Kati from the capital was stopped at a checkpoint on the way.

"There are soldiers who are shooting in Kati. It is not safe," a solder at the checkpoint said.

A diplomatic source reached by telephone said the unrest was unlikely to be a military coup attempt, but rather an expression of "frustration and anger".

"At the moment they seem to be saying they don't want to overthrow the president, but they want more bombs and guns for the north," he said.

Bamako was briefly paralysed last month as hundreds of Malians put up street barricades and burned tyres in the streets to protest at the government's handling of the rebellion.

Tuareg fighters seeking to carve out a desert homeland in Mali's north have made advances in recent weeks, including the seizure this month of the key garrison town of Tessalit by the Algerian border.

The MNLA rebel movement has been bolstered by heavily armed Malian Tuareg returning from fighting alongside Libyan forces who tried in vain to prevent Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow last year.

The clashes have added a new layer of insecurity to a zone awash with smugglers and plagued by fighters linked to al Qaeda and is expected to complicate presidential elections in April.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Mark John and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)