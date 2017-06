Junta leader Captain Amadou Sanogo (L) walks at the international airport during a demonstration against regional bloc ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) in Bamako March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

BAMAKO The leader of Mali's military junta on Friday called for external help to secure the country against a separatist Tuareg rebellion in the north of the country, warning the situation was "critical".

Captain Amadou Sanogo was speaking minutes after Tuareg rebels entered the key town of Kidal in the north of Mali.

"Our army needs the help of Mali's friends to save the civilian population and the Mali's territorial integrity," Sanogo told a news conference in the capital Bamako.

