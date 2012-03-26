Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

WASHINGTON The United States said on Monday it would suspend some aid to Mali following last week's coup, saying it estimated $60 million to $70 million may be affected but it would continue to give food and humanitarian assistance.

"We have now taken a decision to suspend our assistance to the government of Mali pending a resolution of the situation on the ground," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters. "A little more than half of our $140 million (in aid to Mali) is food assistance, so I am expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of $60-$70 million in assistance will be suspended but we'll have better numbers for you later on."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)