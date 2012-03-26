WASHINGTON, March 26 The United States said on
M onday it will suspend some aid to Mali after last week's coup,
saying it estimated $60 million to $70 million may be affected
but it would keep giving food and humanitarian assistance.
"We have now taken a decision to suspend our assistance to
the government of Mali pending a resolution of the situation,"
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said. "We want to
see the elected government restored as quickly as possible."
"We will continue ... to provide humanitarian and food
assistance to those displaced by the conflict in the north and
those affected by the region's food crisis but the rest of our
government-to-government assistance will be suspended," Nuland
told reporters at her daily briefing.
Last week's coup ousting President Amadou Toumani Toure was
born out of frustration among mainly low-ranking soldiers over a
lack of equipment to battle Tuareg-led rebels fighting for
independence for the vast desert north.
"A little more than half of our $140 million (in aid to
Mali) is food assistance, so I am expecting somewhere in the
neighborhood of $60-$70 million in assistance will be suspended
but we'll have better numbers for you later on," Nuland added.
The spokeswoman said the United States yet to make a formal
determination as to whether a military coup has taken place in
Mali, a finding that would require it to cut off most aid.
It adopted a similar position toward Honduras following the
June 2009 ouster of Manuel Zelaya as president, suspending some
aid but holding off on a formal finding as to whether a coup
took place so as to allow time for a diplomatic solution.
"We're still considering this a 'mutiny' with uncertain
results," Nuland said. U.S. law bars aid "to the government of
any country whose duly elected head of government is deposed by
military coup or decree."