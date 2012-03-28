By JoAnne Allen
| WASHINGTON, March 27
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. State Department
on Tuesday cautioned U.S. citizens against going to Mali and
advised those already in the West African nation to consider
leaving because of political instability after last week's
military coup.
In its second travel warning for Mail in four days, the State
Department also warned of an ongoing rebellion in northern Mali
and continuing threats of attacks and kidnappings of Westerners
in the area.
Mostly mid-ranking soldiers ousted Mali's President Amadou
Toumani Toure last Wednesday after a mutiny sparked by soaring
frustration in the army over his handling of a Tuareg rebellion
in the desert north, where the military has faced a series of
setbacks.
The mutinous soldiers continue to control the country but
have allowed land borders and the main airport in the capital
Bamako to reopen, the State Department said.
The whereabouts of Toure are unknown and the coup leaders
have been condemned by the country's neighbors and world powers.
The United States, Mali's biggest bilateral donor, said on
Monday it would suspend some aid to Mali.