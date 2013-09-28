TIMBUKTU, Sept 28 At least four people were
killed and several wounded in a suicide car-bomb attack in
Timbuktu on Saturday, the first since Mali's presidential
election aimed at ending months of chaos following a Tuareg
uprising that led to a military coup.
The attack also comes a few days after Tuareg separatists
pulled out of a ceasefire agreement and peace process with the
new Malian government.
Witnesses said the suicide bombers detonated their vehicle
near the Malian army camp in Timbuktu, killing both occupants of
the vehicle and two passerby.
"The city was shaken by a loud explosion followed by the
crackling of machine-gun fire," Fatoumata Cisse, whose house is
near the military camp said by telephone.
Mali's army spokesman told Reuters in the capital Bamako
that the two suicide bombers and two occupants of a transport
cart were killed.
"Some soldiers were wounded. A part of the wall of the
military camp collapsed after the explosion, but our men are in
control of the situation now," Diarran Kone said.
Mali's new President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who was elected
in the July-August election, has promised to make security a top
priority as the country battles the remnants of Islamist
militant groups who occupied the north of the country for over
nine months.
A French-led ground and air offensive in January drove out
the Islamists but pockets remain in the vast Sahel nation, about
twice the size of its former colonial master, from where they
have carried out insurgent attacks.
The United Nations has approved a force expected to number
about 12,600 soldiers and police officers once fully deployed,
to help stabilise and secure the country.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Bate
Felix; editing by David Evans)