KIDAL, Mali Jan 17 Tuareg gunmen clashed
with soldiers in the town of Menaka in northern Mali, a defence
ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Tuareg nomads, who have fought several rebellions for a
sovereign homeland in the Sahara desert, are believed to have
received an influx of weapons and men in the aftermath of
Libya's war. Their last rebellion ended in 2009.
"There was an attack this morning in Menaka, however, Malian
troops have pushed back the attackers. We are taking stock and
we will give details later in the afternoon," said ministry
spokesman Colonel Idrissa Traore.
"Rumours that the army camp was taken are not true. The
Malian armed forces are controlling the situation," Traore said
by telephone from the capital Bamako, adding that he did not
have details of any casualties.
A resident of Menaka, a bastion of the National Movement for
the Liberation of Azawad, a Tuareg separatist movement, said
fighters began attacking the town late on Monday.
"They started firing on the town late Monday until early
this morning. A military detachment arrived, they exchanged
fire, and now the shooting has stopped," he said, asking not to
be named.
He said he thought he had heard rocket fire during the
clash.
Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure has been holding talks
with Tuareg groups in recent months to defuse rising tensions in
the remote desert north, where ex-combatants from Libya have
been massing.
The clashes in Menaka come two days after the end of Mali's
desert music festival, held near Timbuktu in Mali's north
despite the threat from Tuareg factions and al Qaeda allies.
